The London-formed group are often recognised as major influences to household names such as Metallica, and with their impressive discography, it's easy to see why; their albums are cited as the holy grail of rock music: 1970's In Rock, 1972's Machine Head, and Made In Japan which was released in 1973. Since their formation in 1967, Deep Purple have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and their latest album, Whoosh! released in 2020, was their highest charting album in 46 years.

Deep Purple's current line-up features longstanding members singer Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover, Iain Paice on drums, and keyboardist Don Airey, as well as guitarist Simon McBride who was welcomed into the band in 2022.

The =1 More Time Tour announcement comes off the back of the Super Deluxe Edition Machine Head launch, which will be released next week. Let's find out how you can secure Deep Purple tickets today.

More like this

Buy Deep Purple tickets at Ticketmaster

For more ticketing releases, such as Usher tickets, Janelle Monáe tickets, John Mayer tickets and Player Kings tickets, stay up to date with our free Going Out newsletter.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will Deep Purple tour again?

Photo by Andrew Putler/Redferns via Getty Images Photo by Andrew Putler/Redferns via Getty Images

Deep Purple will indeed tour again! The Child in Time singers are heading to five venues across the UK this November as part of their =1 More Time Tour, but which ones will they visit?

How to get Deep Purple UK tour 2024 tickets

Pre-sale tickets for the Deep Purple UK tour went on sale Wednesday 20th March, with the Ticketmaster and venue pre-sales happening on Thursday 21st March at 10am.

General on sale is taking place this morning (Friday 22nd March) at 10am, so be sure to keep your fingers on that Ticketmaster button, rockers.

Buy Deep Purple tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Loop Earplugs Experience are the fantastic noise-dimming earplugs perfect for concerts. Find out all about them in our Loop Earplugs review.