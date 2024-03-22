How to get Deep Purple tickets as sale for UK tour dates goes live today
Deep Purple's =1 More Time Tour tickets go on sale this morning, and here's how to secure your spot at the legendary '70s rockers' UK tour.
Rock icons Deep Purple have announced a five date UK tour coming to a venue near you this autumn — starting in Birmingham and concluding in Glasgow. The seventies legends will be supported by West Country rockers Reef.
Deep Purple are probably best know to the likes of you and me as the masterminds behind the 1972 anthem Smoke on the Water, which has now become a rite of passage for any budding guitar player who wants to pay homage to the rock band.
The London-formed group are often recognised as major influences to household names such as Metallica, and with their impressive discography, it's easy to see why; their albums are cited as the holy grail of rock music: 1970's In Rock, 1972's Machine Head, and Made In Japan which was released in 1973. Since their formation in 1967, Deep Purple have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and their latest album, Whoosh! released in 2020, was their highest charting album in 46 years.
Deep Purple's current line-up features longstanding members singer Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover, Iain Paice on drums, and keyboardist Don Airey, as well as guitarist Simon McBride who was welcomed into the band in 2022.
The =1 More Time Tour announcement comes off the back of the Super Deluxe Edition Machine Head launch, which will be released next week. Let's find out how you can secure Deep Purple tickets today.
Will Deep Purple tour again?
Deep Purple will indeed tour again! The Child in Time singers are heading to five venues across the UK this November as part of their =1 More Time Tour, but which ones will they visit?
Full list of Deep Purple UK tour dates and venues:
- 4th Nov 2024 — Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
- 6th Nov 2024 — London, The O2
- 7th Nov 2024 — Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 9th Nov 2024 — Manchester, AO Arena
- 10th Nov 2024 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
How to get Deep Purple UK tour 2024 tickets
Pre-sale tickets for the Deep Purple UK tour went on sale Wednesday 20th March, with the Ticketmaster and venue pre-sales happening on Thursday 21st March at 10am.
General on sale is taking place this morning (Friday 22nd March) at 10am, so be sure to keep your fingers on that Ticketmaster button, rockers.
Buy Deep Purple tickets at Ticketmaster
