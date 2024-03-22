If you're eager to move your Body-ody-dy this summer, Megan Thee Stallion certainly has some tracks to help with that. The 29-year-old has earned two number one songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020 alone with Savage Remix (with a guest appearance by the one-and-only Beyoncé), and her feature on fellow rapper Cardi B's single WAP. Savage Remix won Megan Thee Stallion not one but two Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Megan Thee Stallion's debut studio album, Good News, blessed us with the perfect tracks for our Getting Ready playlist: Circles and Body, with the latter making her the first female act to release three number one songs on the Streaming Songs chart within a year.

The Hot Girl Coach's third album is due to be released this year, and we've already been teased with the singles Cobra, Not My Fault and Hiss. It's an exciting year for us Hotties – let's find out how you can secure Megan Thee Stallion UK and Ireland tour tickets today.

Is Megan Thee Stallion going on tour in the UK?

Photo by TIMOTHY A CLARY/AFP via Getty Images Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The three-time Grammy Award winner, nine BET Award winner, and back-to-back Billboard Music Award winner is touring the UK and Ireland in summer 2024. Let's see if Megan Thee Stallion is coming to a city near you this year.

How much do Megan Thee Stallion concert tickets cost?

At the time of writing, Megan Thee Stallion tickets cost from £56.85, not including the booking or service fee.

How to get Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer UK tour tickets

Pre-sale for the Hot Girl Summer UK and Ireland tour took place yesterday (Thursday 21st March) at 10am.

General on sale is taking place in one hour, also at 10am, on Friday 22nd March.

As this well could be Megan Thee Stallion's only UK and Ireland appearances (we're still holding out hope for a festival announcement, too), we're sure tickets will sell quickly. If you're concerned about getting your hands on tickets, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

