Whether you've come across this multi-hyphenate on screen or through their music, it's clear that Janelle Monáe is a phenomenal talent. She first rose to fame in the early 2000s, when her demo album The Audition grabbed the attention of P Diddy and his label.

Her debut studio album The ArchAndroid earned her her first Grammy nomination and wide critical acclaim when it was released in 2010. Since then, she's continued making music that showcases her song writing and vocal skills, such as the genre-bending Dirty Computer and their most recent release The Age of Pleasure.

Her musical style is difficult to define, with earlier albums boasting a hip-hop vibe and later releases packed full of retro-futuristic styles and afro-surrealism, with a little bit of funk, soul and pop sprinkled on top of everything, of course.

More like this

You can't talk about Janelle Monáe without talking about sci-fi. This musician manages to incorporate their love of sci-fi into their music in new and fantastic ways, going as far as to write an entire EP series based on the sci-fi movie Metropolis, as well as creating entire visual albums to accompany her releases.

It's not just about the visuals though; you only have to read the titles of songs and album to see the glaring sci-fi references. From ArchAndriod to Dirty Computer, her love of the genre is plain for all to see.

This Electric Lady is also known for roles in a wide range of movies, from 2016's Oscar-nominated Moonlight to Glass Onion, the latest Knives Out thriller.

All of this hard work has been recognised and rewarded, with Janelle Monáe receiving 10 Grammy nominations, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Children's and Family Emmy Award.

So, if you're ready to live your best Crazy, Classic Life, read on for everything you need to know about how to get tickets to see Janelle Monáe.

Buy Janelle Monáe tickets at Ticketmaster

There's no shortage of amazing musicians coming to the UK this year, and we've got all the details. From how to get John Mayer tickets to how to see SZA at BST Hyde Park, it's all there for you in the RadioTimes.com Going Out section.

Fans will have a chance to catch Django Jane in both London and Manchester. Here's a full list of UK dates and venues:

Buy Janelle Monáe tickets at Ticketmaster

When do Janelle Monáe tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for Janelle Monáe's London and Manchester shows will go on sale at 10am on Thursday 21st March.

Buy Janelle Monáe tickets at Ticketmaster

Janelle Monáe tickets pre-sale

Good news: you do have a number of chances to snag a ticket early.

Anyone who's a member of Manchester's Factory International can buy tickets from 10am on Wednesday 19th March, while fans going to the London show can get Priority from O2 pre-sale from now until 9am on Thursday 21st March, as well as Promoter pre-sale from 10am on Wednesday 20th March until 9am on Thursday 21st March.

Buy Janelle Monáe tickets at Ticketmaster

How much are Janelle Monáe tickets?

While prices haven't been released for the London show yet, Aviva Studios have revealed that Manchester fans will be paying £45 for standard tickets, £22.50 for concession tickets, as well as the opportunity to snag an Aviva tickets for just £10.

Buy Janelle Monáe tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to buy Janelle Monáe tickets?

Make sure that you have your login details to hand, and be sure to get online at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale on Thursday.

If you're after more advice, you have to check out our roundup of the best tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, as well as everything you need to know about booking fees.

Buy Janelle Monáe tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

We all love live music, but sometimes the price tag isn't quite as lovable. Never fear; we've rounded up the best way to get cheap concert tickets, as well as how to get cheap cinema tickets.