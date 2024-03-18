Also in 2003, Mayer won his first Grammy Award, and in 2005, the song Daughters earned him a Grammy for Song of the Year, too.

Continuum, the 2006 studio album, has one of our favourite openers of all time — Waiting on the World to Change, of course! The album was considered a commercial success, and 2006 ended up being a smashing year for Mayer as he was nominated for five Grammy Awards and won two: Best Pop Song Vocal (for Waiting on the World to Change) and Best Pop Album for Continuum.

In the years that followed, Mayer released Battle Studies, Born and Raised — which spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 — and The Search for Everything. In 2021, Mayer announced his eighth album, Sob Rock, and released the lead single Last Train Home.

Here's everything you need to know about Mayer's Solo tour which kicks off tonight (Monday 18th March) in the capital city.

Who is John Mayer's support act?

When Mayer first announced his UK tour on X, the 46-year-old also confirmed who would be supporting him: "I’m excited to announce 2024 Europe and UK Solo tour dates! I’m equally as excited that one of my favourite artists Madison Cunningham will be joining me as well."

With singer-songwriter and guitar-wielding sensation Cunningham being described by Rolling Stone as "a new spin on West Coast folk-rock", we can't think of a more perfect act to grace the stage with Mayer.

Can you still get John Mayer tickets 2024?

Although Mayer begins his tour tonight (Monday 18th March) there still are — thankfully! — tickets available. At the time of writing, all four dates have tickets available, and we've included the list of dates and venues below.

18th March 2024 — The O2, London

19th March 2024 — The O2, London

27th March 2024 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

29th March 2024 — 3Arena, Dublin

John Mayer UK and Ireland tour timings: What time do doors open?

On all four dates — two nights in London, one in Glasgow and one in Dublin — doors open at 6:30pm.

Although it hasn't been confirmed the exact time Mayer will take to the stage, to make an educated guess based on when the doors open, the support act, and the venues' curfews, we'd predict Mayer will begin his set between 8:30pm and 8.45pm.

How much do John Mayer tickets cost?

At the time of writing, tickets for Mayer's UK and Ireland tour will set you back from £50.55.

How to get last minute John Mayer UK and Ireland tour tickets

If you're angling for last minute Mayer tickets, then you're in luck! The Last Train Home singer's tour starts tonight, and there are still tickets available for all four dates at Ticketmaster.

