“Player Kings is a version of Shakespeare’s most English plays. So I am glad we are bringing our production across the country which they celebrate,” said McKellen.

Adapted from two of Shakespeare’s Histories – Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2 – Player Kings has been brought to life by director Robert Icke, best known for his play The Doctor and adaptations of The Oresteia and 1984.

It follows a young Prince Hal (the future Henry V) on his journey to kingship. Having been born with no claim to the English throne, the young heir is unwilling to leave behind his life of taverns and parties, and friends like John Falstaff behind, but when duty and his father command him, what else can he do but conform?

Ahead of the show’s first run, Icke said: "It’s a genuine honour to work with one of our greatest Shakespearean actors, Ian McKellen, especially as he tackles one of the most iconic Shakespearean roles — and one he's previously never turned his hand to.

"It’s an exciting challenge to bring together two of Shakespeare’s plays into one production, and I’m so excited to share Player Kings with audiences in the West End and across the country."

Alongside McKellen, Player Kings stars Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) as Hal and Richard Coyle (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as King Henry IV. The show will be coming to London’s Noël Coward from 1st April, before embarking on its tour. Here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

Buy Player Kings London tickets at ATG Tickets

Buy Player Kings tour tickets at ATG Tickets

Who is Ian McKellen in Player Kings?

Ian McKellen plays Falstaff, the hard-partying companion to Hal who is later rejected by the young prince.

A master of puns and word-play, the character has become one of Shakespeare’s most famous comedic roles, who also subsequently appears in the Merry Wives of Windsor and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

What is the running time of Player Kings?

Player Kings’ running time is officially three hours and 40 minutes, including a 20-minute interval, but a lot of theatre sources have put the run time at approximately four.

Our RadioTimes.com digital writer Joanna Magill, who has seen the play, had this to say: “It's worth knowing before going in that the runtime is approximately four hours; however, thanks to the placement of the interval and the brief pause, it doesn't feel like a challenge to sit through at all.”

Player Kings has six stops planned, including its current run at the Manchester Opera House Theatre. After that, the show will be heading to London, Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.

How much do Player Kings tickets cost?

Ticket prices vary depending on the venue with the London dates predictably being the highest at £33. For the other venues, prices range between £15 and £25 but will of course increase the closer you are to the stage.

How to get tickets to see Player Kings on tour

You can still buy a very last-minute ticket to the Manchester shows (ending this weekend) or the London performances starting from 1st April.

Tickets for the Bristol and Birmingham tour dates will go on sale at 10am tomorrow – Friday 22nd March. For the Norwich dates, tickets will go live from Friday 25th March and the Newcastle tickets will go out on 25th April.

