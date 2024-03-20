This latest addition is said to be the 10th and final date and will take place on 29th March 2025 at the O2 Arena.

After that, the singer is set to perform in Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin before heading stateside for another whopping 60 shows. He has also announced additional shows in Paris and Amsterdam.

The tour will be celebrating more than 30 years in the music industry and is set to include songs from all Usher’s nine albums – including his latest, Coming Home, which was released on 9th February.

If you’re excited say “Yeah!” and read on to find out how to get tickets.

Is Usher touring in the UK?

Usher's Past Present Future tour won't be touring the UK, instead staying at London's O2 Arena for seven nights before heading to Paris for a run of European shows.

Usher will be coming to London for eight nights in April and May next year; here's the full list of dates and venues:

29th Mar 2025 – London, O2 [NEW DATE]

1st Apr 2025 – London, O2

2nd Apr 2025 – London, O2

5th Apr 2025 – London, O2

6th Apr 2025 – London, O2

8th Apr 2025 – London, O2

9th Apr 2025 – London, O2

11th Apr 2025 – London, O2

6th May 2025 – London, O2

7th May 2025 – London, O2

How much are Usher tickets?

A standing ticket to see Usher at the O2 will set you back £104.20, while seated tickets range from £76.10 to £142.20. There's also a range of premium tickets and VIP packages to take your concert experience to the next level.

Tickets for Usher's first nine London shows are available to buy now, having first gone on sale in February.

Pre-sale tickets for the newly announced tenth London show will live at 8am on Wednesday 20th March. A second pre-sale will then run Thursday 21st before general sale goes live at 10am on Friday 22nd March.

If you want to be caught up in the music, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

