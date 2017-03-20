Actor Rowan Atkinson and executive producer John Simenon will reveal their secrets of bringing Maigret to the small screen at this year's BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

The Blackadder and Mr Bean star will explain how he “just couldn’t say no” to carrying on the legacy of Maigret predecessors Michael Gambon, Richard Harris and Rupert Davies at the special TV festival this April.

Join Atkinson and executive producer John Simenon, son of original Maigret creator Georges Simenon, to learn their secrets of bringing this enigmatic sleuth to TV.

The one hour session will take place at the BFI on Friday 7th April at 6pm.

Atkinson has played the French detective in two feature length episodes on ITV – Maigret Sets a Trap and Maigret’s Dead Man – with at least two more stories planned.

A sneak peek at their third Maigret adventure, Night at the Crossroads, will also be shown at the event.