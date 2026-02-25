The upcoming Walk the Blue Fields movie has expanded its cast, with Andrew Scott reportedly among the new additions.

The romance movie, which will be ​​led by Academy Award nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), will be based on author Claire Keegan’s short story of the same name.

Set in Ireland, the story follows a woman who’s faced with an impossible decision when a love triangle from her past threatens to be revealed on her wedding day.

According to Deadline, Scott (Fleabag) has been tapped to join the film alongside other newcomers Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey) and Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), though details about their roles remain under wraps.

Behind the camera, John Crowley (Brooklyn) will direct from a script that will be penned by playwright and screenwriter Conor McPherson.

As well as starring in the movie, Blunt will also produce through her Ledbury Productions, alongside Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe who will produce through Fremantle Company.

Andrew Scott plays Lee Ross in Wake Up Dead Man. Netflix

Meanwhile, Ori Allon, Matthew Gallagher, Dennis Casali , Steven Garcia, Crowley, McPherson, Claire Keegan and Edmund Sampson will executive produce.

Blunt previously said in a statement: "I'm so deeply excited to embark on bringing Claire Keegan's aching and electric short story to life as a movie. I'm grateful to this creative team who have made the development of it thus far so magical."

Scott is best known for his roles in Sherlock and Fleabag and is also widely recognised for his appearances in Ripley and the BAFTA nominee All of Us Strangers.

The star most recently appeared in Blue Moon opposite Ethan Hawke, as well as the most recent instalment in the Knives Out series, Wake Up Dead Man.

He’s also set to appear in upcoming World War II drama Pressure, as well as the film Elsinore alongside Olivia Colman.

