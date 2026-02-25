Casting for the God of War TV adaptation is continuing apace, with the actor behind one of the game's major antagonists now confirmed.

The upcoming series from Prime Video is set to adapt Sony Santa Monica's recent reboot of the franchise, with a particular focus on the Norse storyline.

To that end, following a host of other character reveals over the last few weeks, showrunners have now confirmed that Ed Skrein will be taking on the villainous role of Baldur.

Skrein, who is perhaps best known for his role as Ajax / Francis in 2016's Deadpool, has also appeared in the likes of Game of Thrones, Rebel Moon and Jurassic World Rebirth.

Ed Skrein at the Jurassic World Rebirth New York premiere. Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

In God of War, he will appear opposite Ryan Hurst's protagonist, the Spartan Kratos, as the youngest son of the Norse god Odin, played by Mandy Patinkin.

Here's how Skrein's character is officially described: "Baldur may be the youngest son of Odin, but he's his father's most dangerous weapon. Charismatic, unpredictable and armed with a razor-sharp tongue, Baldur lives by his own rules.

"As a boy, Baldur was cursed; this curse denied him the ability to feel pleasure and physical sensation. This fuels an insatiable anger and bloodlust in Baldur, who favours a brawling fighting style that blends his immense power with the raw impact of his fists.

"Above all else, he longs for an opponent that can truly match his prowess in battle. An opponent that can finally make him feel something."

Amazon has already ordered a second season of God of War, with Outlander creator Ronald D Moore at the helm, and Shōgun director Frederick EO Toye set to direct the first two episodes.

Skrein will join Hurst and Patinkin in the cast alongside the likes of Callum Vinson (Atreus), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Thor), Teresa Palmer (Sif), Max Parker (Heimdall), Alastair Duncan (Memir), Jeff Gulka (Sindri) and Danny Woodburn (Brok).

Production on the series remains in the early stages, and with no new God of War game on the horizon, fans will be hoping that the Greek Trilogy remake arrives sooner rather than later to keep them busy.

