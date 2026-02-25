If you're still missing Stranger Things, look no further! The Duffer Brothers' next supernatural series has officially got its release date.

The Boroughs, an upcoming mystery series which the pair are executive producing, will arrive on Netflix on 21 May.

The new show will see a band of retirees join forces to stop a monstrous otherworldly threat taking hold of their seemingly perfect retirement home, proving that the gang is much more dangerous than expected.

First-look pictures of the series show our group of misfits in all their glory, with the starry cast consisting of Alfred Molina (Sam), Geena Davis (Renee), Alfre Woodard (Judy), Denis O’Hare (Wally), Clarke Peters (Art), Bill Pullman (Jack), Carlos Miranda (Paz), Jena Malone (Claire), Seth Numrich (Blaine), Alice Kremelberg (Anneliese).

If you're already seeing parallels with Stranger Things, you're certainly not alone - and all eyes will be on whether the pair's next venture can live up to the global success of the sci-fi series.

Clarke Peters, Alfre Woodard, Alfred Molina, and Denis O’Hare in The Boroughs. Netflix

The Duffer Brothers recently told Tudum of the new show: "While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching."

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews created the eight-episode series and will act as the showrunners, with the pair explaining to Tudum: "From the beginning, we knew we wanted The Boroughs to feel equal parts scary, mysterious, exciting and emotional.

Alfred Molina as Sam, Denis O'Hare as Wally in The Boroughs. Netflix

"The challenge was to create a world that could hold all of these different tones at once. Which is why it was so fun to work with the Duffer Brothers — the masters of balancing heart and horror."

The Duffer Brothers certainly haven't slowed down after the end of Stranger Things, as they're also executive producing upcoming Netflix thriller Something Very Bad is Going to Happen, while Stranger Things spin-off Tales from '85 on its way in April.

