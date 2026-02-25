Claudia Winkleman will be back on TV screens very soon as her highly anticipated chat show finally gets a release date on BBC One.

Announced at the end of last year, The Claudia Winkleman Show will see Winkleman welcome the biggest names from the worlds of film, television, music and beyond to her sofa for lively conversation with the help of a studio audience.

The BBC has since confirmed that The Claudia Winkleman Show will air on Friday 13 March at 10:40pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The celebrity guests joining Winkleman for her first show will be confirmed in due course.

Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Claudia Winkleman said of her new gig at the time: "I can't quite believe it and I'm incredibly grateful to the BBC for this amazing opportunity. I'm obviously going to be awful, that goes without saying, but I’m over the moon they're letting me try."

The new show will fill the slot of The Graham Norton Show, which concluded its 33rd season last Friday (20 February).

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, added: "Claudia is a true national treasure - warm, witty and endlessly entertaining. She has an extraordinary ability to put people at ease and bring out the very best in them, whether they’re global superstars or members of the audience. It's very exciting that she will be fronting her very own show on the BBC, and we can’t wait for viewers to join Claudia and her sofa full of stars."

While Graham Stuart, managing director of So Television and executive producer, commented: "Graham Norton has made the Friday night talk show slot a dazzling appointment to view. How can you possibly follow that? By booking a host equally as brilliant. So we have."

