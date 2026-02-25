The new For All Mankind season 5 trailer is officially here - and tensions are building (big time) in what looks to be an epic new instalment.

The alt-history epic from Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi follows a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon in 1969, and the space race never ends, leading up to the colonisation of Mars.

In season 5, which will return to Apple TV on 27 March, we're set to jump to the 2010s, years after season 4's Goldilocks asteroid heist, with Happy Valley growing into a thriving colony.

But, as seen in the trailer, the nations of Earth are now demanding law and order on Mars, causing major friction between the residents of the two planets. If those on Mars have any hope of future, they have to take action - and quickly.

Check out the trailer below:

A new generation will be coming to the forefront in season 5, with new series regulars including The Summer I Turned Pretty star Sean Kaufman, The Killing's Mireille Enos, Homeland's Costa Ronin, Bottoms star Ruby Cruz, and Royalteen star Ines Asserson.

They'll be joining returning stars Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt.

Fans of the show won't be left wanting for new instalments either, as spin-off series Star City is also on its way, which will tell the story of the Space Race from the Soviet side, exploring a whole new perspective for the franchise.

Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa and Joel Kinnaman as Edward Baldwin in For All Mankind season 5. Apple TV

Executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi said at the time of the announcement: "Our fascination with the Soviet space programme has grown with every season of For All Mankind.

"The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race.

"We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of For All Mankind with our partners at Apple and Sony."

For All Mankind season 5 will premiere on Apple TV on Friday 27 March 2026. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Apple TV, sign up now with a 7-day free trial.

