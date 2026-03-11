Star City, a For All Mankind spin-off from Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Ronald D Moore, is an upcoming sci-fi show from Apple following the premise of an alt-history retelling of the space race.

Ad

Its original show dared to ask the question: what if the space race ended with the Soviet Union putting the first man on the moon instead of the US?

Star City, however, is taking a different approach. Instead of focusing on the space race as a whole, the series will delve into the lives of the people who made it possible for the Soviet space programme to succeed.

The risks, the rewards, and everything in between. Everything it took to make it possible for the Soviet Union to take the first big step for mankind.

And we finally got our first glimpse at the major players and settings of the USSR in the atmospheric first-look stills.

But when will the series arrive on Apple TV? Read on for all we know so far.

For All Mankind fans won’t have to wait long for the next chapter in the expanding Apple TV franchise, as the series is set to debut with a two-episode premiere on Friday 29 May 2026.

That’s right - Star City will launch globally on the same day as the For All Mankind season 5 finale, neatly tying the two shows together.

Star City. Apple TV

The eight-episode season will then follow a weekly release schedule, continuing through to the finale on Friday 10 July 2026.

New episodes are expected to be available to stream from around 8am UK time on Apple TV.

Who will be in the cast of Star City?

Star City already has a jam-packed cast of star-studded talent going for it, with big names like Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl).

Ifans’s Chief Designer is a major player in the series, described as "the driving force behind the Soviet Space Program", while Martin’s Lyudmilla Raskova is another key figure as the head of the KGB surveillance department at Star City.

Meanwhile, Sasha, Anastasia and Valya are all cosmonauts within the Soviet space programme, Irina is a recent hire in the surveillance department, and Sergei is a young, brilliant engineer working at Soviet Ground Control.

Here's the full cast that we know so far:

Rhys Ifans

Anna Maxwell Martin

Solly McLeod

Agnes O'Casey

Alice Englert

Adam Nagaitis

Josef Davies

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis

Priya Kansara

Solly McLeod and Adam Nagaitis in Star City. Apple TV

Check back regularly, as we'll be updating this guide with more information about the cast's characters as details about the production, story, and more are announced.

What is Star City about?

As a For All Mankind spin-off, Star City has already revealed itself to be a show about the space race.

However, unlike the original show, Star City will focus more on the Soviets who helped make it possible for the Soviet Union to put the first man on the moon, rather than the US.

Described as a "propulsive paranoid thriller," the eight-episode series shifts the viewpoint from the US-centric For All Mankind to the Soviet Union’s perspective.

Star City. Apple TV

Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D Moore explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, spotlighting the cosmonauts, engineers, and intelligence officers who were integral to advancing the Soviet space programme.

The series is expected to delve into the speculative USSR Moonshot and the secret Soviet lunar plan, which remained classified until the 1990s.

Is there a trailer for Star City?

Not yet! We'll keep this page updated with any footage that comes our way.

In the meantime, check out the original show's For All Mankind trailer for the upcoming fifth season.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.