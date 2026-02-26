While its fifth season is on the way, For All Mankind is about to reach even further into the stars with its upcoming spin-off, Star City, which officially has a release date!

Ad

The new show will arrive on 29 May on Apple TV, just two months after For All Mankind season 5.

While alt-history series For All Mankind has shown us what might have happened had the USSR been the first to place a man on the moon, resulting in a never-ending space race, Star City will take us back in time to that key moment and tell the story from behind the Iron Curtain.

Described as a "propulsive paranoid thriller", the series will show the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward.

First-look snaps from the show see its stars, including Motherland icon Anna Maxwell Martin, and House of the Dragon's Rhys Ifans, in action.

First look at For All Mankind spin-off Star City. Apple TV

Aptly, Star City boasts a starry cast, including Ifans, Martin, Black Doves actress Agnes O'Casey and Bad Behaviour's Alice Englert.

Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl), Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (I, Jack Wright), Josef Davies (Andor) and Priya Kansara (Bridgerton) round out the cast of the spin-off.

Of course, For All Mankind's creators Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Ronald D. Moore are returning to serve as showrunners for the new series.

At the time the show was announced, the trio said: "Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of For All Mankind.

"The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race.

"We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of For All Mankind with our partners at Apple and Sony."

Star City will arrive on Apple TV on 29 May. For All Mankind seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Apple TV, sign up now with a 7-day free trial.

Add For All Mankind to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.