Paramount+’s upcoming Tulsa King spin-off has undergone a major creative overhaul, including a title change.

The Samuel L Jackson-starring series, previously announced as NOLA King, has been officially renamed to Frisco King, with the title change reflecting a shift in the show’s setting – as it's moved from New Orleans to Frisco, Texas.

Meanwhile, Tulsa King creator Taylor Sheridan will now write all eight episodes of the series.

This news comes after Dave Erickson, who wrote the pilot script and had been due to serve as showrunner on the series, departed in July.

No new showrunner has been announced, and it remains unclear whether one will be – not all Sheridan series appoint one.

“We are honoured to have Taylor Sheridan write the first season of Frisco King and bring to life Samuel L Jackson’s iconic character,” said Paramount Studios president, Matt Thunell.

“Having him pen all episodes of the season with his singular voice will be a treat for fans of Tulsa King and audiences around the world.”

Samuel L Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr in the Paramount+ original series Tulsa King. Brian Douglas/Paramount

The plan for the original series followed Russell Lee Washington Jr (Jackson), who, "after befriending Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) during a 10-year stint in federal prison, is sent to Tulsa by New York’s Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all".

The synopsis continued: "Inspired by what Dwight created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned 40 years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family, friends, and to take control of the city he left behind.

"In so doing, he incurs the wrath of his former employers in New York, and makes himself vulnerable to old NOLA foes, both criminal and cop."

It's not yet clear how much of the original plan has changed along with the new setting.

Casting is under way, with filming scheduled to begin next month in Fort Worth, Texas.

