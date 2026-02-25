ITV has revealed when fans can expect the hotly-anticipated drama Gone - and there isn't long to wait.

The series, which is set to star The Walking Dead’s David Morrissey and Torchwood’s Eve Myles, will premiere on Sunday 8 March at 9pm on ITV1.

Fans will also be able to watch the show for the first time according to their own schedule, as episodes are set to be released ahead of transmission on ITVX.

Gone stars Morrissey as headmaster Michael Polly, an "upstanding member of the community" who "is inscrutable and likes order and precision in his working life" - that is, until he becomes the prime suspect after his wife Sarah disappears.

When an investigation is launched by Detective Annie Cassidy (Myles), "a compulsive game of cat and mouse begins as she chips away at his veneer in search of the truth," the official synopsis teases.

"Beneath the surface of the mystery, lies a deeper exploration of trauma, trust and the legacy of elite institutions."

David Morrissey in Gone. ITV

The script has been penned by George Kay, who is best known for his work on The Long Shadow, Hijack and Lupin.

The series is fictional, but has been partly inspired by the book To Hunt a Killer, as well as the career and work of respected former Detective Superintendent for Gloucestershire Police, Julie Mackay, and ITV Crime Correspondent Robert Murphy.

Gone was announced back in November, with ITV describing it as a "gripping" and "psychological" drama.

Myles said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be playing Detective Annie Cassidy in George Kay's brilliantly written drama Gone. Annie is a fascinating character, intuitive, gutsy and doesn't suffer fools, but she has met her match in Michael Polly who is a formidable adversary played by David Morrissey. It's wonderful to be directed by Richard Laxton and I can't wait for the audience to see it."

Morrissey added: "I’m delighted to be reunited with George Kay and the wonderful team at New Pictures. And to be working for the first time with the amazing Eve Myles and Richard Laxton."

Alongside Myles and Morrissey, the cast also features the likes of Jennifer Macbeth, Arthur Hughes, Nicholas Nunn, Elliot Cowan, Billy Barratt, Rupert Evans, Jodie McNee, Oscar Batterham and Clare Higgins.

