Highly anticipated ITV drama Gone is set to arrive this Spring - and, now, Radio Times has got an exclusive first look at the trailer for the six-part series.

The trailer introduces us to David Morrissey's (The Walking Dead) character Michael Polly, a headmaster who is approached by his daughter Alana, played by Emma Appleton (The Road Trip), who asks where her mum is.

The disappearance of Michael's wife, Sarah, sparks a police investigation, in which he is the prime suspect. The investigation is led by Detective Annie Cassidy, played by Eve Myles (Torchwood).

As even Michael's daughter starts to question his involvement, Annie asks at the end of the trailer whether it's grief that Michael is feeling, or guilt.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

Watch trailer

The series comes from writer George Kay (Hijack), and the synopsis for it says that Michael is "an upstanding member of the community", who "is inscrutable and likes order and precision in his working life".

The synopsis continues: "Until, that is, he encounters super bright, gutsy Detective Annie Cassidy, and a compulsive game of cat and mouse begins as she chips away at his veneer in search of the truth. Beneath the surface of the mystery, lies a deeper exploration of trauma, trust and the legacy of elite institutions."

While Gone's story is fictional, it has been partly inspired by the book To Hunt a Killer and the career and work of respected former Detective Superintendent for Gloucestershire Police, Julie Mackay, as well as ITV Crime Correspondent Robert Murphy. Both Mackay and Murphy are consultants on the series.

Jennifer Macbeth, Arthur Hughes, Nicholas Nunn, Elliot Cowan, Billy Barratt, Rupert Evans, Jodie McNee, Oscar Batterham and Clare Higgins also star in the series.

Gone will premiere soon on ITV and STV.

