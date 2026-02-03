Ahead of the debut of new ITV drama series Gone, Radio Times has got an exclusive first look at a selection of new images, showing us more of the central duo.

Ad

The images feature Torchwood's Eve Myles and The Walking Dead's David Morrissey in character as Annie Cassidy and Michael Polly. These new images follow on from one previous photo that was released, showing the duo sat next to each other in a police interview room.

Described by ITV as a "chilling mystery", the series focuses on Morrissey's character Michael, a headmaster of a school who becomes the prime suspect in his wife Sarah’s disappearance.

While the story is fictional, it has been partly inspired by the book To Hunt a Killer and the career of former detective superintendent for Gloucestershire Police, Julie Mackay, who is a consultant on the series.

Other inspiration has come from ITV crime correspondent Robert Murphy, also a consultant, who has reported on complex cases in the West of England.

David Morrissey in Gone. ITV

The synopsis for the series says: "An upstanding member of the community, Michael Polly is inscrutable and likes order and precision in his working life.

Eve Myles in Gone. ITV

"Until, that is, he encounters super bright, gutsy Detective Annie Cassidy, played by Eve Myles, and a compulsive game of cat and mouse begins as she chips away at his veneer in search of the truth. Beneath the surface of the mystery, lies a deeper exploration of trauma, trust and the legacy of elite institutions."

David Morrissey in Gone. ITV

The series has been written by The Long Shadow and Hijack scribe George Kay, and helmed by Joan director Richard Laxton.

It will premiere on ITV and STV this spring, with an exact release date yet to be announced.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Alongside Morrissey and Myles, the series also stars Jennifer Macbeth, Arthur Hughes, Nicholas Nunn, Elliot Cowan, Billy Barratt, Rupert Evans, Jodie McNee, Oscar Batterham and Clare Higgins. No images of these cast members in character have yet been unveiled.

Gone will air on ITV and STV this spring, and will be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.