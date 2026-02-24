After years of fan comparisons, Lily Collins is set to play legendary actress Audrey Hepburn in a new film about the making of the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany's.

According to Deadline, the movie is based on Sam Wasson’s novel Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman, which chronicles the making of Hepburn’s iconic 1961 film.

The screenplay for the movie is being penned by Alena Smith (Dickinson). A director for the project has yet to be announced.

Collins, best known for her role as the ambitious marketing executive Emily Cooper on the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: "It's with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I'm finally able share this."

She added: "Honoured and ecstatic don't begin to express how I feel."

Hepburn, who died at the age of 64 in 1993, famously starred in Breakfast at Tiffany’s as Holly Golightly, a young New York socialite who falls in love with Paul Varjak (George Peppard) after he moves into the same apartment building she lives in.

The film was loosely based on a novella by Truman Capote, published in 1958.

Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M. chronicles the film’s creation, tracking everything from the chaotic preproduction, during which Capote allegedly wanted Marilyn Monroe to play Golightly, with Hepburn being cast against his wishes, to the on-set drama.



Her iconic role in the film helped to solidify Hepburn as one of the most iconic screen stars of the 20th century, going on to shine in subsequent classics such as 1963's Charade, 1964's My Fair Lady, and 1966's How to Steal a Million opposite Peter O'Toole.

