At the end of Paradise's first season, viewers were surprised to learn that the seemingly innocent and somewhat passive Jane (Nicole Brydon Bloom) was actually a cold-blooded killer with a vendetta that we're still trying to piece together in season 2.

Jane went completely and utterly rogue at the end of season 1, leading Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson) to believe that she had killed Xavier's (Sterling K Brown) children in cold blood. But she was only pulling her leg, of course. Jane came in and told Xavier the truth – but not before she shot Sinatra in the neck, severely wounding her.

Now in season 2, Jane continues to pull the surprises and as many would've guessed, she's very much calling a lot of the shots.

Nicole Brydon Bloom and Krys Marshall in Paradise season 2. Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Teasing where we find her in this second explosive season, Bloom exclusively told Radio Times:"“I think, sort of in the most opposite way, Jane – after her completely rogue decision to shoot Sinatra at the end of season 1 – we find her in a position of more power, perhaps swapping roles with Robinson at the start of season 2.

"That was just really interesting to explore and to have a little bit more time with Jane. I think intentionally in the first season, she’s sort of just there and popping in and out because of her secrecy and intentionally demure affect."

She added: "But it’s more fun in the second season now that the viewers, everyone knows the truth about Jane, to kind of walk that line. She’s a clever, crazy girl."

As for Robinson (Krys Marshall) and Gabriela (Sarah Shahi), things have also changed quite drastically for them both compared to the first season.

Marshall reveals: "We see Agent Robinson, who at the start of season 1, is in a romantic relationship with the most powerful person basically left on the planet. She’s head of the Secret Service and she’s got a high status in this world."

She continues: "At the start of season 2, we see her completely stripped down. The man she loves is dead, she’s been demoted from the highest position to this grunt job of driving Jane around, making coffees. She’s staged this coup that went unsuccessfully and her partner in crime is out on a mission to go find his old lady.

"So, there’s not much left for Robinson but to go back up again. For me, it’s totally fun to play a character who is totally down but not out. How does she rebuild herself at the start of the season?"

Shahi also teased, in regards to Gabriela: "With Gabriela, she’s sort of the Nancy Drew of the bunker. She is poking around corners that she should not be poking around. The system that she built, her baby is collapsing. She is going to get to the bottom of it, no matter at what cost. She’s very inquisitive, she’s curious.

"There’s a fine line between bravery and stupidity. She crosses it. We'll see how that turns out but at the same time, she’s much more curious and investigative in terms of what’s happening behind-the-scenes than last season."

All three characters are very much bringing the action and drama to a season that sees us grounded in the bunker once again, but also exploring what's left of the outside world post-natural disaster.

The season follows Xavier as he attempts to find his wife, finding out just what has occurred up-top outside of the privileged abyss of paradise – and if there's one thing we know about this series, there's set to be plenty more twists to come.

The first three episodes of Paradise season 2 are streaming exclusively on Disney+, with new episodes available weekly.

