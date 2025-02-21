In Paradise's debut season, there's a huge twist at the end of the first episode when we learn that the idyllic community we've been introduced to is actually located underground, beneath a mountain range.

It was constructed by the world's brightest and funded by its richest after the planet was essentially destroyed three years ago due a cataclysmic event – or so we were told.

But when the body of the president is discovered, it quickly becomes clear that the subterranean city is a far cry from paradise, as more destabilising secrets bubble to the surface.

"I felt like it was really unique and took some big swings," James Marsden (Cal Bradford) told RadioTimes.com. "I think it's an ambitious conceit and it was exciting for me to read because, like the audience, I was turning the page and wondering what was coming next.

"It was very fulfilling. I loved it. It was more than just a linear one-dimensional crime drama."

The series was created by Dan Fogelman, who's best known for This Is Us and Only Murders in the Building, with Sterling K Brown (This Is Us, American Fiction) playing the lead, Agent Xavier Collins.

Read more:

But what will its sophomore outing bring?

Read on for everything we know so far about Paradise season 2.

Sarah Shahi as Gabriele in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

Disney Plus hasn't announced when we can expect new episodes, but they're unlikely to arrive until 2026 at least.

Watch this space for updates.

Paradise season 2 cast speculation: Who could return?

Again, this is a tricky question to answer without having watched the finale.

Speaking previously to The Hollywood Reporter, Fogelman said that he had a three-season plan for the show, adding: "Without giving away too much, each season of the show is a slightly different show, within the same show with the same characters.

"There are twists and turns in the course of the season. Then the seventh episode is kind of a standalone episode of the show. As we go into second season, we pivot a little bit, but in a way that I think is very follow-able. But yes, there’s big moves ahead."

He continued: "Any question that people have after the first couple of episodes should be answered at the end of the eighth episode. Then a new question and journey will start that takes us into the second season."

Julianne Nicholson as Samantha in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

The main cast of the first season is as follows:

Sterling K Brown

James Marsden

Julianne Nicholson

Sarah Shahi

Krys Marshall

Jon Beavers

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Aliyah Mastin

Percy Daggs IV

Charlie Evans

Gerald McRaney

Paradise airs every Tuesday on Disney Plus internationally and on Hulu in the US – you can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month now.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.