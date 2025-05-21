Washington Black follows the life of George Washington 'Wash' Black, an 11-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose "prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny", according to the series synopsis.

It continues: "When a harrowing incident forces Wash to flee, he is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom and love.

"As he navigates uncharted lands and impossible odds, Wash finds the courage to imagine a future beyond the confines of the society he was born into."

Starring along Brown is Ernest Kingsley Jr, Rupert Graves, Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Eddie Karanja and Tom Ellis.

The original novel is critically acclaimed, having won the 2018 Scotiabank Giller Prize and shortlisted for the Booker Prize, the Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize and the 2019 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.

"I've never seen the story being told through the lens of a young enslaved boy," executive producer and showrunner Kimberly Ann Harrison told Entertainment Weekly.

"To be in the lens of that child and dreaming, I have two young boys, and that idea of dreaming and following through on those dreams was so amazing to me. You haven't seen something like this. I'm really excited for the world to go on this grand adventure with Washington Black."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Washington Black will be available to watch on Wednesday 23rd July on Disney Plus.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.