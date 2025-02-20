Paradise soundtrack: All the songs in the Disney Plus series
The series features songs from the likes of Starship and Tiffany.
Sterling K Brown series Paradise is continuing to grab viewers week after week on Disney Plus, as it follows the story of an investigation into the killing of a US president.
The series, which also stars James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson, is set in an underground bunker in Colorado three years after an apocalyptic event, and features plenty of twists and turns as Brown's Xavier continues his investigation.
As well as some top-notch performances and a great deal of thought-provoking concepts, the series is also notable for its soundtrack, featuring a distinctive original score and some toe-tapping commercial songs and covers.
You can find a full list of the songs featured below, including both the show's original songs and well-known tunes.
Read on for everything you need to know about the Paradise soundtrack.
Episode 1 - Wildcat Is Down
- Another Day in Paradise - Cat vs Cat & Joyner
Episode 2 - Sinatra
- We Built This City - Starship
- Ooh! Mother - Unicorn
- We Built This City - Aron Wright & Jill Andrews
- Ever Thought of Coming Back - Kelley Stoltz
Episode 3 - The Architect of Social Well-Being
- I Think We're Alone Now - Hidden Citizens
- I Think We're Alone Now - Tiffany
- Easy to Come Home - Dojo Cuts
- I’ll Take the Long Road - Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens
Episode 4 - Agent Billy Pace
- Every Rose Has Its Thorn - Wendy Wang
Episode 5 - In the Palaces of Crowned Kings
- Honolulu Hula Band - George Elliott
- Here I Go Again '87 - Whitesnake
- Make Believe World - Sandy Szigeti
- Eye of the Tiger - Tommee Profitt feat FJØRA
- More Than Words - Extreme
Episode 6 - You Asked for Miracles
- Knocking on Heaven's Door - Raign
- They Can't Take That Away from Me - Frank Sinatra
Original Soundtrack
The original score for Paradise, which is available to listen to now, has been composed by Siddhartha Khosla, who has previously written music for shows including This Is Us, Runaways, Only Murders in the Building and Love, Victor.
You can find the full track listing below:
- Welcome to Paradise - Siddhartha Khosla
- Christian Laettner - Siddhartha Khosla
- The President - Siddhartha Khosla
- Lockdown - Siddhartha Khosla
- The Attempt - Siddhartha Khosla
- Leave It There - Siddhartha Khosla
- Paradise - Siddhartha Khosla
- Something Massive - Siddhartha Khosla
- Grain of Salt - Siddhartha Khosla
- The Speech - Siddhartha Khosla
- Forced Retirement - Siddhartha Khosla
- Never Hesitate - Siddhartha Khosla
- What Is Life - Siddhartha Khosla
- We Need to Talk - Siddhartha Khosla
- Influx - Siddhartha Khosla
- Reboot Initiated - Siddhartha Khosla
- Void World - Siddhartha Khosla
- In the Dirt - Siddhartha Khosla
- Preparations - Siddhartha Khosla
- Paradise (OG Demo) - Siddhartha Khosla
- Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Wendy Wang
- Another Day in Paradise (feat Carol Kuswanto) - Siddhartha Khosla
