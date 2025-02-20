Sterling K Brown series Paradise is continuing to grab viewers week after week on Disney Plus, as it follows the story of an investigation into the killing of a US president.

Ad

The series, which also stars James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson, is set in an underground bunker in Colorado three years after an apocalyptic event, and features plenty of twists and turns as Brown's Xavier continues his investigation.

As well as some top-notch performances and a great deal of thought-provoking concepts, the series is also notable for its soundtrack, featuring a distinctive original score and some toe-tapping commercial songs and covers.

You can find a full list of the songs featured below, including both the show's original songs and well-known tunes.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Paradise soundtrack.

Episode 1 - Wildcat Is Down

  1. Another Day in Paradise - Cat vs Cat & Joyner

Episode 2 - Sinatra

  1. We Built This City - Starship
  2. Ooh! Mother - Unicorn
  3. We Built This City - Aron Wright & Jill Andrews
  4. Ever Thought of Coming Back - Kelley Stoltz
James Marsden as Cal in Paradise, smiling as he stands behind his desk in the oval office.
James Marsden in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

Episode 3 - The Architect of Social Well-Being

  1. I Think We're Alone Now - Hidden Citizens
  2. I Think We're Alone Now - Tiffany
  3. Easy to Come Home - Dojo Cuts
  4. I’ll Take the Long Road - Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens

Episode 4 - Agent Billy Pace

  1. Every Rose Has Its Thorn - Wendy Wang

Episode 5 - In the Palaces of Crowned Kings

  1. Honolulu Hula Band - George Elliott
  2. Here I Go Again '87 - Whitesnake
  3. Make Believe World - Sandy Szigeti
  4. Eye of the Tiger - Tommee Profitt feat FJØRA
  5. More Than Words - Extreme

Episode 6 - You Asked for Miracles

  1. Knocking on Heaven's Door - Raign
  2. They Can't Take That Away from Me - Frank Sinatra

Original Soundtrack

Julianne Nicholson as Samantha in Paradise sitting in a room wearing a blazer and shirt.
Julianne Nicholson as Samantha in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

The original score for Paradise, which is available to listen to now, has been composed by Siddhartha Khosla, who has previously written music for shows including This Is Us, Runaways, Only Murders in the Building and Love, Victor.

You can find the full track listing below:

  1. Welcome to Paradise - Siddhartha Khosla
  2. Christian Laettner - Siddhartha Khosla
  3. The President - Siddhartha Khosla
  4. Lockdown - Siddhartha Khosla
  5. The Attempt - Siddhartha Khosla
  6. Leave It There - Siddhartha Khosla
  7. Paradise - Siddhartha Khosla
  8. Something Massive - Siddhartha Khosla
  9. Grain of Salt - Siddhartha Khosla
  10. The Speech - Siddhartha Khosla
  11. Forced Retirement - Siddhartha Khosla
  12. Never Hesitate - Siddhartha Khosla
  13. What Is Life - Siddhartha Khosla
  14. We Need to Talk - Siddhartha Khosla
  15. Influx - Siddhartha Khosla
  16. Reboot Initiated - Siddhartha Khosla
  17. Void World - Siddhartha Khosla
  18. In the Dirt - Siddhartha Khosla
  19. Preparations - Siddhartha Khosla
  20. Paradise (OG Demo) - Siddhartha Khosla
  21. Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Wendy Wang
  22. Another Day in Paradise (feat Carol Kuswanto) - Siddhartha Khosla

Paradise is streaming weekly on Disney Plus, the first four episodes are available to stream now. You can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month now.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

James HibbsDrama Writer

James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.

Ad
Ad
Ad