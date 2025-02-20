As well as some top-notch performances and a great deal of thought-provoking concepts, the series is also notable for its soundtrack, featuring a distinctive original score and some toe-tapping commercial songs and covers.

You can find a full list of the songs featured below, including both the show's original songs and well-known tunes.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Paradise soundtrack.

Episode 1 - Wildcat Is Down

Another Day in Paradise - Cat vs Cat & Joyner

Episode 2 - Sinatra

We Built This City - Starship Ooh! Mother - Unicorn We Built This City - Aron Wright & Jill Andrews Ever Thought of Coming Back - Kelley Stoltz

James Marsden in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

Episode 3 - The Architect of Social Well-Being

I Think We're Alone Now - Hidden Citizens I Think We're Alone Now - Tiffany Easy to Come Home - Dojo Cuts I’ll Take the Long Road - Naomi Shelton & The Gospel Queens

Episode 4 - Agent Billy Pace

Every Rose Has Its Thorn - Wendy Wang

Episode 5 - In the Palaces of Crowned Kings

Honolulu Hula Band - George Elliott Here I Go Again '87 - Whitesnake Make Believe World - Sandy Szigeti Eye of the Tiger - Tommee Profitt feat FJØRA More Than Words - Extreme

Episode 6 - You Asked for Miracles

Knocking on Heaven's Door - Raign They Can't Take That Away from Me - Frank Sinatra

Original Soundtrack

Julianne Nicholson as Samantha in Paradise. Disney/Brian Roedel

The original score for Paradise, which is available to listen to now, has been composed by Siddhartha Khosla, who has previously written music for shows including This Is Us, Runaways, Only Murders in the Building and Love, Victor.

You can find the full track listing below:

Welcome to Paradise - Siddhartha Khosla Christian Laettner - Siddhartha Khosla The President - Siddhartha Khosla Lockdown - Siddhartha Khosla The Attempt - Siddhartha Khosla Leave It There - Siddhartha Khosla Paradise - Siddhartha Khosla Something Massive - Siddhartha Khosla Grain of Salt - Siddhartha Khosla The Speech - Siddhartha Khosla Forced Retirement - Siddhartha Khosla Never Hesitate - Siddhartha Khosla What Is Life - Siddhartha Khosla We Need to Talk - Siddhartha Khosla Influx - Siddhartha Khosla Reboot Initiated - Siddhartha Khosla Void World - Siddhartha Khosla In the Dirt - Siddhartha Khosla Preparations - Siddhartha Khosla Paradise (OG Demo) - Siddhartha Khosla Every Rose Has Its Thorn – Wendy Wang Another Day in Paradise (feat Carol Kuswanto) - Siddhartha Khosla

