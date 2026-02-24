❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Paradise’s Shailene Woodley teases “tender” new character dynamic for season 2
We're venturing outside the bunker this season, but who are Paradise's latest characters?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 24 February 2026 at 2:26 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad