The fastest show on two wheels is back. The 2026 MotoGP season roars into life at the start of March and promises to deliver more high-octane asphalt action.

Last year was all about one man, Marc Marquez. The Spaniard proved a cut above the rest of the field as he put some tough years behind him by storming to a first MotoGP title since 2019 and took his total tally to seven – moving level with the great Valentino Rossi.

Whether anyone can topple the Ducati rider remains to be seen but he won't be short of challengers.

2024 champion Jorge Martin is back from the injury that kept him sidelined for most of last season, Martin's Aprilla teammate Marco Bezzecchi is tipped for success after a strong finish to last year, and Alex Marquez will have his sights set on his older brother after his second-place finish.

They will all be desperate to land the first blow at the Chang International Circuit, with Thailand hosting this season's curtain-raiser. Fans can tune in to watch the Thailand MotoGP and every other race throughout the 2026 season.

How to watch MotoGP 2026 on TV

MotoGP 2026 will be shown on TNT Sports throughout the season.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £20 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £45 per month, which includes all TNT Sports, discovery+ and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Watch MotoGP 2026 live stream

You can also tune in with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream events via the discovery+ website or the discovery+ app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

MotoGP 2026 schedule

1 March – Thailand (Chang International Circuit, Buriram)

22 March – Brazil (Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna, Goiânia)

29 March – Americas (Circuit of The Americas, Austin)

12 April – Qatar (Lusail International Circuit, Lusail)

26 April – Spain (Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, Jerez de la Frontera)

10 May – France (Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans)

17 May – Catalunya (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló)

31 May – Italy (Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, Scarperia e San Piero)

7 June – Hungary (Balaton Park Circuit, Balatonfőkajár)

21 June – Czech Republic (Brno Circuit, Brno)

28 June – Netherlands (TT Circuit Assen, Assen)

12 July – Germany (Sachsenring, Hohenstein-Ernstthal)

9 August – Great Britain (Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone)

30 August – Aragon (MotorLand Aragón, Alcañiz)

13 September – San Marino (Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano Adriatico)

20 September – Austria (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)

4 October – Japan (Mobility Resort Motegi, Motegi)

11 October – Indonesia (Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit, Mandalika)

25 October – Australia (Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Phillip Island)

1 November – Malaysia (Petronas Sepang International Circuit, Sepang)

15 November – Portugal (Algarve International Circuit, Portimão)

22 November – Comunitat Valenciana (Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia)

