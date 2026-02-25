❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Industry future finally confirmed ahead of season 4 finale - but with a big twist for fans of the show
"Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party."
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1
Published: Wednesday, 25 February 2026 at 7:44 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad