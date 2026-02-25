The future of HBO/BBC hit Industry has been confirmed ahead of the season 4 finale.

The acclaimed financial drama, produced by Bad Wolf, has been renewed for a fifth and final season with show creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay returning to helm the show's conclusion.

In a joint statement, the pair said: "We’re privileged to have joined the small, esteemed club of dramas that have run for five seasons on HBO. This March marks a decade since we first began to conceive of the world of Industry and it exists because of the unwavering faith and vision of our partners and former partners at HBO — Casey, Frannie, Kara, Cela, Sam, Kathleen, and Max. Without Jane Tranter’s imagination and belief, the show would simply be a dead idea in a drawer somewhere. She — alongside her partners at Bad Wolf — has been our guiding light and fiercest champion. We’d also like to thank the BBC for their partnership."

Down and Kay continued: "For some time now we have been thinking about how best to end the show on an unparalleled high. Unlike some of our characters, we know when to leave a party.

"We’d like to thank our evangelical fan base, especially those who have watched from day one."

From left to right, Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Toheeb Jimoh as Kwabena Bannerman, and Myha'la as Harper Stern in the Industry season 4 finale. :BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Simon Ridgway

They concluded: "Finally: we owe everything to our crew and the best cast on TV for making our writing live. The characters will live on because of their world-class performances. Seeing the HBO ident in front of our work will never stop being a thrill. It remains the best place to make television, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration well into the future."

The series is fronted by long-standing original cast members Myha'la and the BAFTA winner Marisa Abela, as Harper Stern and Yasmin Kara-Hanani, respectively.

The current fourth season also stars Ken Leung, Sagar Radia, Miriam Petche, Toheeb Jimoh, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Max Minghella, and a career-best Kit Harington.

Industry has proven to be something of a platform for emerging acting talent, kickstarting the careers of its leading women and also former series stars such as EE BAFTA Rising Star winning Alien: Romulus actor David Jonsson and Mr Burton star Harry Lawtey.

It remains to be seen who will return for the final run after the explosive events of the fourth season, which have seen the scope of the series expand outside of the show's initial setting of the fictional bank PierPoint and into an international financial thriller.

Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani embraces Kit Harington as Sir Henry Muck in the Industry season 4 finale. :BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Simon Ridgway

Taking to Instagram, Abela posted a carousel of photos related to the series, beginning with one of her beside Myha'la, with the caption: "INDUSTRY HIVE....... INDUSTRY FIVE !!!!!!!!!! THE FINAL SEASON. Let's f***in go".

So, we can probably expect to see both of our leading ladies back!

Industry season 4 concludes on HBO in the US on Sunday 22 February 2026 and on Monday 23 February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

