When asked by RadioTimes.com if she can tease anything about season 4, she replied: “Of course not [laughs]. No, I think you can expect from Industry what you can always expect from Industry. Drugs, sex, rock and roll. It's going to be great.”

It comes as the actress tackles another toxic workplace in the tech biopic, Swiped. The film follows the career trajectory of Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, who in real life brought a sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit against Tinder – ultimately reaching a settlement for an undisclosed sum and without admission of wrongdoing.

Myha’la stars as Whitney’s best friend, Tisha, who is also subject to the misogyny and sexism seen in the film. Tisha, who is a fictional character based on several real people, plays a pivotal role in Whitney’s story, as she addresses that by not challenging the sexism to fit in with the ‘boys club’, she is in a way complicit.

Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd in Swiped Hilary Bronwyn Gayle. © 2025 20th Century Studios

“If I were watching it and when I read it, I was just like, ‘Two things can be true at once’,” she explained about the nuance of Tisha’s position.

She continued: “You can support your friend. You can have sympathy and empathy for what they're going through and you can also say, ‘Hey, I respect that this is what you're going through, but you're also mistreating me’. As someone who cares about you, you can care about me, too.

"I think that mutual respect and acknowledgement is important, especially among friends. I think starting that dialogue is so important. You don't have to just blindly support someone because they're going through a hard time if they're also being... If they're not recognising the way their actions affect the people around them."

She also addressed how Swiped is a reminder of the importance of representation on-screen, including seeing women in high-powered STEM roles and challenging sexism in any male-dominated environment.

"The power of film and TV representation is that it tells people, either on an explicit level or a subliminal level, that their stories matter, that they're important,” she aeed. “It might be a small thing, but it can affect some serious change in someone's self-confidence.

“That's the power of what we do. We tell people like, ‘Hey, if you look like this and this is your story, it's important enough to be on a screen’, which can really affect someone's confidence.”

Now, Myha’la has taken on the finance sector and the tech world, what workplace does she have her sights on next? "Oh, boy, maybe like a lawyer. I don't know. More suits. I love a suit. Any suit is fine."

Industry season 4 is expected to air in 2026. Swiped is streaming now on Disney+

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.