Bloys also said that he would "love to see that show and those performers break through" when speaking about Industry, reflecting on the fact it has yet to get major awards recognition in the US.

In the UK, it has been more successful, with star Marisa Abela winning a Leading Actress BAFTA for her role as Yasmin.

The UK release date for the season has yet to be confirmed, but based on the schedules for previous runs we'd imagine all of the episodes will arrive at once after they have finished airing in the US. This means they are likely to be added to BBC iPlayer some time in March or April next year.

Ken Leung as Eric Tao in Industry. BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Simon Ridgway

Industry season 4 is set to be a very different season. The end of season 3 which saw Pierpoint's London trading floor close, and the central characters scattered.

Harper was last seen starting a fund which she planned to run from New York, Eric was jobless, Yasmin was set to marry Sir Henry Muck and Rishi was left in a very perilous situation indeed.

The new run will feature a host of new characters, played by the likes of Max Minghella, Kiernan Shipka, Jack Farthing, Toheeb Jimoh, Amy James-Kelly, Kal Penn, Charlie Heaton and Claire Forlani.

Meanwhile, original star Harry Lawtey won't be returning due to scheduling conflicts. His character Robert Spearing started a new role at a psilocybin start-up at the end of season 3, but we won't be following his journey in that new position in season 4.

Beyond that, not much is known about the new episodes.

Earlier this year, Kenny star Conor MacNeill was asked whether his character would be returning to which he said: "Kenny's gone from Pierpoint – at the end of season 3, Pierpoint is gone itself. I don’t know is the God's honest truth. It felt very explosive."

Industry seasons 1-3 are on BBC iPlayer in the UK. The drama airs on HBO in the US.

