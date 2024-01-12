Australian Open 2024 order of play: Schedule (Sunday 14th January – Day 1)
We've rounded up the full Australian Open 2024 schedule and Order of Play.
The Australian Open 2024 begins with a packed agenda Down Under at Melbourne Park this Sunday.
Rod Laver Arena will witness two of the greatest players on the planet in the shape of men's world No.1 Novak Djokovic and women's World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka as they each face unseeded opposition.
Jannik Sinner begins the action on the main court with a tough first-round encounter against Botic van de Zandschulp, while Jodie Burrage is the British player to watch on Day 1.
Fans will be treated to some inevitably huge matches over the weeks to come as seeded players collide in the later rounds.
However, until then, expect surprise results and impressive underdog performances to litter the schedule each day.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Australian Open 2024, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.
Australian Open 2024 order of play – Sunday 14th January (Day 1)
All UK time. Show courts, plus matches featuring British players.
Rod Laver Arena
From 1am
[4] Jannik Sinner v Botic van de Zandschulp
[8] Maria Sakkari v Nao Hibino
From 8am
[1] Novak Djokovic v Dino Prizmic
[2] Aryna Sabalenka v Ella Seidel
Margaret Court Arena
From 1am
Mai Hontama v [9] Barbora Krejcikova
Thiago Seyboth Wild v [5] Andrey Rublev
From 8am
[20] Magda Linette v Caroline Wozniacki
[17] Frances Tiafoe v Borna Coric
John Cain Arena
From 1am
[32] Leylah Fernandez v Sara Bejlek
Dane Sweeny v [22] Francisco Cerundolo
From 8am
[12] Taylor Fritz v Facundo Diaz Acosta
Court 13
From 2am
Tamara Korpatsch v Jodie Burrage
Australian Open 2024 schedule
All UK time.
First round: Sunday 14th – Tuesday 16th January
From 12am on discovery+ / Eurosport
Second round: Wednesday 17th – Thursday 18th January
From 12am on discovery+ / Eurosport
Third round: Friday 19th – Saturday 20th January
From 12am (Fri)/1am (Sat) on discovery+ / Eurosport
Fourth round: Sunday 21st – Monday 22nd January
From 1am on discovery+ / Eurosport
Quarter-finals: Tuesday 23rd – Wednesday 24th January
From 1:30am (Tues)/12am (Weds) on discovery+ / Eurosport
Women's semi-finals: Thursday 25th January
From 8:30am on discovery+ / Eurosport
Men's semi-finals: Friday 26th January
From 3:30am on discovery+ / Eurosport
Women's final: Saturday 27th January
From 8:30am on discovery+ / Eurosport
Men's final: Sunday 28th January
From 8:30am on discovery+ / Eurosport
