Jannik Sinner begins the action on the main court with a tough first-round encounter against Botic van de Zandschulp, while Jodie Burrage is the British player to watch on Day 1.

Fans will be treated to some inevitably huge matches over the weeks to come as seeded players collide in the later rounds.

However, until then, expect surprise results and impressive underdog performances to litter the schedule each day.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full order of play for the Australian Open 2024, updated each day with the latest slate of matches, plus the full tournament schedule.

Australian Open 2024 order of play – Sunday 14th January (Day 1)

All UK time. Show courts, plus matches featuring British players.

Rod Laver Arena

From 1am

[4] Jannik Sinner v Botic van de Zandschulp

[8] Maria Sakkari v Nao Hibino

From 8am

[1] Novak Djokovic v Dino Prizmic

[2] Aryna Sabalenka v Ella Seidel

Margaret Court Arena

From 1am

Mai Hontama v [9] Barbora Krejcikova

Thiago Seyboth Wild v [5] Andrey Rublev

From 8am

[20] Magda Linette v Caroline Wozniacki

[17] Frances Tiafoe v Borna Coric

John Cain Arena

From 1am

[32] Leylah Fernandez v Sara Bejlek

Dane Sweeny v [22] Francisco Cerundolo

From 8am

[12] Taylor Fritz v Facundo Diaz Acosta

Court 13

From 2am

Tamara Korpatsch v Jodie Burrage

Australian Open 2024 schedule

All UK time.

First round: Sunday 14th – Tuesday 16th January

From 12am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Second round: Wednesday 17th – Thursday 18th January

From 12am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Third round: Friday 19th – Saturday 20th January

From 12am (Fri)/1am (Sat) on discovery+ / Eurosport

Fourth round: Sunday 21st – Monday 22nd January

From 1am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 23rd – Wednesday 24th January

From 1:30am (Tues)/12am (Weds) on discovery+ / Eurosport

Women's semi-finals: Thursday 25th January

From 8:30am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Men's semi-finals: Friday 26th January

From 3:30am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Women's final: Saturday 27th January

From 8:30am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Men's final: Sunday 28th January

From 8:30am on discovery+ / Eurosport

