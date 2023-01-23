Over 800,000 punters flock to Melbourne for the action and the popularity of the competition has continued to flourish during the Open Era.

The Australian Open has been a grand slam tournament for almost 100 years and has blossomed into becoming the most highly-attended competition in world tennis.

The majority of the greatest players in the history of tennis have set foot on the courts Down Under, though some have conquered the tournament, even dominated it over a long span.

As the 2023 edition of the Australian Open draws to a close, we take a look at the top dogs who have ruled the roost in the history of the competition.

Novak Djokovic could be a history-maker this year as he chases down a major milestone.

RadioTimes.com brings you the list of most successful Australian Open champions in history.

Who has won the most Australian Open titles? (Men's singles)

Open Era Australian Open titles

Novak Djokovic – 9 Roger Federer – 6 Andre Agassi – 4 Mats Wilander – 3 Ken Rosewall – 2 (plus two in the Amateur Era)

Who has won the most Australian Open titles? (Women's singles)

Open Era Australian Open titles

Serena Williams – 7 Margaret Court – 4 (plus seven in the Amateur Era) Evonne Goolagong – 4 Steffi Graf – 4 Monica Seles – 4

