The Australian Open 2024 kicks off with a star-studded array of experts ready to guide fans through all the action.

Eurosport confirmed its line-up of presenters, pundits, experts and commentators ahead of the tournament with Nick Kyrgios joining the team.

The fiery tennis star is suffering from a wrist injury and cannot compete in his home Grand Slam for the second consecutive year, but will provide expert analysis on the ground in Melbourne.

Familiar faces including John McEnroe, Laura Robson and Tim Henman will feature across the coverage on Eurosport and discovery+ – and we have all the details.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Australian Open presenters, commentators and experts.

Australian Open 2024 presenters, pundits and commentators

Rachel Stringer (Studio presenter)

A familiar face across multiple sports, Stringer made a name for herself on BT Sport (now TNT Sports) across football, rugby and motorsport events. She will lead the studio coverage from London.

John McEnroe (On-site expert/commentary)

Former world No.1 McEnroe won seven Grand Slams in his career, but the Australian Open is the only major final he didn't reach.

Barbara Schett (On-site expert/commentary)

The former Austrian player reached the fourth round of the Australian Open on four occasions between 1996 and 2000.

Laura Robson (On-site expert/commentary)

The former British star was actually born in Melbourne to Australian parents before moving to Singapore as a baby, then the UK from the age of six. She reached the third round in 2013.

Nick Kyrgios (On-site expert/commentary)

Hold onto your hats. Explosive Aussie star Kyrgios will join the on-site commentary team. He reached the singles quarter-finals in 2015 and won the Australian Open doubles tournament in 2022.

Tim Henman (Studio expert)

The iconic British tennis star returns to the Eurosport line-up. He reached the semi-finals of the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open, but couldn't advance beyond the fourth round Down Under.

Mats Wilander (Studio expert)

Former World No.1 Wilander is a three-time champion in Australia – 1983, 1984 and 1988 – and joins the studio team.

Boris Becker (Expert)

Two-time Australian Open champion Becker will feature throughout coverage, on the side of coaching No.8 seed Holger Rune.

Alex Corretja (Expert)

Corretja is a stalwart of Eurosport coverage. He is a former coach of Andy Murray and will provide coverage throughout the tournament.

Justine Henin (Expert)

The 2004 Australian Open champion is part of the team and will share her insights throughout.

