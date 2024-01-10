Australian Open 2024 British players: Full list and live tracker
Your complete guide to British players at the Australian Open 2024.
British tennis players are aiming for a big year in 2024 following several causes for optimism last season.
Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage have both climbed comfortably into the world's top 100, with Boulter soaring up to No.50 and eyeing up a good run that could launch her into seeding contention down the line.
Emma Raducanu is back in the fold following an intense, lengthy injury rehabilitation process and will be determined to make a bright start to the new season in 2024.
Cam Norrie is the only seeded British player across the men's and women's tournaments. He will be hoping to go beyond his personal best performance of the third round.
Andy Murray will be determined to dig deep and go long in the tournament despite continued speculation over his future in the sport, while Dan Evans and Jack Draper will look to make the most of their time Down Under.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of British players involved in the Australian Open 2024.
We'll update this page regularly throughout the tournament to bring you all the latest developments so you can track the progress of all the Brits.
Which British players are at the Australian Open 2024?
Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order. Times approximate, subject to change. All UK time.
Andy Murray (Unseeded)
Status: TBC in Round 1.
Billy Harris (Qualifier)
Status: Active – Yet to qualify
Cam Norrie (19, British Men's No.1)
Status: TBC in Round 1.
Dan Evans (Unseeded)
Status: TBC in Round 1.
Emma Raducanu (Unseeded)
Status: TBC in Round 1.
Fran Jones (Qualifier)
Status: Active – Yet to qualify
Harriet Dart (Qualifier)
Status: Active – Yet to qualify
Heather Watson (Qualifier)
Status: Active – Yet to qualify
Jack Draper (Unseeded)
Status: TBC in Round 1.
Jan Choinski (Qualifier)
Status: Active – Yet to qualify
Jodie Burrage (Unseeded)
Status: TBC in Round 1.
Katie Boulter (Unseeded, British Women's No.1)
Status: TBC in Round 1.
Oliver Crawford (Qualifier)
Status: Active – Yet to qualify
Ryan Peniston (Qualifier)
Status: Active – Yet to qualify
Eliminated British players at the Australian Open 2024
Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order.
Lily Miyazaki (Qualifier)
Status: Eliminated in qualifying.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.