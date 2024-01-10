Emma Raducanu is back in the fold following an intense, lengthy injury rehabilitation process and will be determined to make a bright start to the new season in 2024.

Cam Norrie is the only seeded British player across the men's and women's tournaments. He will be hoping to go beyond his personal best performance of the third round.

Andy Murray will be determined to dig deep and go long in the tournament despite continued speculation over his future in the sport, while Dan Evans and Jack Draper will look to make the most of their time Down Under.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of British players involved in the Australian Open 2024.

We'll update this page regularly throughout the tournament to bring you all the latest developments so you can track the progress of all the Brits.

Which British players are at the Australian Open 2024?

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order. Times approximate, subject to change. All UK time.

Andy Murray (Unseeded)

Status: TBC in Round 1.

Billy Harris (Qualifier)

Status: Active – Yet to qualify

Cam Norrie (19, British Men's No.1)

Status: TBC in Round 1.

Dan Evans (Unseeded)

Status: TBC in Round 1.

Emma Raducanu (Unseeded)

Status: TBC in Round 1.

Fran Jones (Qualifier)

Status: Active – Yet to qualify

Harriet Dart (Qualifier)

Status: Active – Yet to qualify

Heather Watson (Qualifier)

Status: Active – Yet to qualify

Jack Draper (Unseeded)

Status: TBC in Round 1.

Jan Choinski (Qualifier)

Status: Active – Yet to qualify

Jodie Burrage (Unseeded)

Status: TBC in Round 1.

Katie Boulter (Unseeded, British Women's No.1)

Status: TBC in Round 1.

Oliver Crawford (Qualifier)

Status: Active – Yet to qualify

Ryan Peniston (Qualifier)

Status: Active – Yet to qualify

Eliminated British players at the Australian Open 2024

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order.

Lily Miyazaki (Qualifier)

Status: Eliminated in qualifying.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.