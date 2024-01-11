Djokovic enters the new year as world No.1 but knows he can't afford many slips, with Carlos Alcaraz breathing down his neck.

Sabalenka is locked in a tug-of-war battle with reigning No.1 Iga Swiatek with the Australian Open set to shape the complexion of the year ahead.

There's a stack of talented Brits aiming to impress over the coming weeks, from Andy Murray and Cam Norrie to Katie Boulter and the returning Emma Raducanu.

Unfortunately, Rafael Nadal has been forced to pull out of the tournament after suffering a fresh injury blow during his hotly-anticipated comeback tournament at the Brisbane International last week.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Australian Open 2023, including channels and live stream details.

When is the Australian Open 2024?

The Australian Open 2024 starts on Sunday 14th January 2024.

It runs until Sunday 28th January 2024, culminating in the men's singles final on that day.

How to watch and live stream Australian Open 2024 in the UK

Coverage of the Australian Open 2024 will be extensively shown across Eurosport and discovery+.

Eurosport TV channels and discovery+ will show live coverage from the early hours of the morning until approximately midday in UK time. Check our full schedule for more details.

discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sport on Eurosport, including the Australian Open 2024.

Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sport across Eurosport and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) platforms, including Premier League and European football, as well as UFC, motorsport and more.

Australian Open 2024 TV schedule

First round: Sunday 14th – Tuesday 16th January

From 12am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Second round: Wednesday 17th – Thursday 18th January

From 12am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Third round: Friday 19th – Saturday 20th January

From 12am (Fri)/1am (Sat) on discovery+ / Eurosport

Fourth round: Sunday 21st – Monday 22nd January

From 1am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 23rd – Wednesday 24th January

From 1:30am (Tues)/12am (Weds) on discovery+ / Eurosport

Women's semi-finals: Thursday 25th January

From 8:30am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Men's semi-finals: Friday 26th January

From 3:30am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Women's final: Saturday 27th January

From 8:30am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Men's final: Sunday 28th January

From 8:30am on discovery+ / Eurosport

Every moment of the Australian Open is available live and exclusive across Eurosport and discovery+ from 14th – 28th January. Coverage is also available on all major TV platforms including Sky, Virgin Media, BT TV and Amazon Prime Video

