It's a different story in the women's tournament with seven different winners in the last eight editions and 11 different runners-up in as many years.

There's only one British seed in either tournament, men's No.19 seed Cam Norrie, with the likes of Andy Murray, Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu expected to battle their way through a thicket of dangerous opponents.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lists of seeded men's and women's players for the Australian Open 2024.

As the tournament progresses, we will update the seeded lists detailing when each player is eliminated so you can track their progress.

Australian Open 2024 seeded players (Men)

Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev Jannik Sinner Andrey Rublev Alexander Zverev Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune Hubert Hurkacz Alex de Minaur Casper Ruud Taylor Fritz Grigor Dimitrov Tommy Paul Karen Khachanov Ben Shelton Frances Tiafoe Nicolas Jarry Cam Norrie Adrian Mannarino Ugo Humbert Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Jan-Lennard Struff Lorenzo Musetti Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Tomas Etcheverry Alexander Bublik Jiri Lehecka

Australian Open 2024 seeded players (Women)

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula Ons Jabeur Marketa Vondrousova Maria Sakkari Barbora Krejcikova Beatriz Haddad Maia Jelena Ostapenko Qinwen Zheng Liudmila Samsonova Daria Kasatkina Veronika Kudermetova Caroline Garcia Ekaterina Alexandrova Victoria Azarenka Elina Svitolina Magda Linette Donna Vekic Sorana Cirstea Anastasia Potapova Anhelina Kalinina Elise Mertens Jasmine Paolini Emma Navarro Lesia Tsurenko Lin Zhu Xinyu Wang Marie Bouzkova Leylah Fernandez

