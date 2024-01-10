Seedings have been confirmed for the Australian Open with a stacked line-up of the world's best players ready to roll in 2024.

The men's singles tournament is a notoriously difficult competition to win. Stan Wawrinka is the only man not named Novak, Rafael or Roger to hoist the trophy since 2005.

It's a different story in the women's tournament with seven different winners in the last eight editions and 11 different runners-up in as many years.

There's only one British seed in either tournament, men's No.19 seed Cam Norrie, with the likes of Andy Murray, Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu expected to battle their way through a thicket of dangerous opponents.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lists of seeded men's and women's players for the Australian Open 2024.

As the tournament progresses, we will update the seeded lists detailing when each player is eliminated so you can track their progress.

Australian Open 2024 seeded players (Men)

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Carlos Alcaraz
  3. Daniil Medvedev
  4. Jannik Sinner
  5. Andrey Rublev
  6. Alexander Zverev
  7. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  8. Holger Rune
  9. Hubert Hurkacz
  10. Alex de Minaur
  11. Casper Ruud
  12. Taylor Fritz
  13. Grigor Dimitrov
  14. Tommy Paul
  15. Karen Khachanov
  16. Ben Shelton
  17. Frances Tiafoe
  18. Nicolas Jarry
  19. Cam Norrie
  20. Adrian Mannarino
  21. Ugo Humbert
  22. Francisco Cerundolo
  23. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
  24. Jan-Lennard Struff
  25. Lorenzo Musetti
  26. Sebastian Baez
  27. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  28. Tallon Griekspoor
  29. Sebastian Korda
  30. Tomas Etcheverry
  31. Alexander Bublik
  32. Jiri Lehecka

Australian Open 2024 seeded players (Women)

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Elena Rybakina
  4. Coco Gauff
  5. Jessica Pegula
  6. Ons Jabeur
  7. Marketa Vondrousova
  8. Maria Sakkari
  9. Barbora Krejcikova
  10. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  11. Jelena Ostapenko
  12. Qinwen Zheng
  13. Liudmila Samsonova
  14. Daria Kasatkina
  15. Veronika Kudermetova
  16. Caroline Garcia
  17. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  18. Victoria Azarenka
  19. Elina Svitolina
  20. Magda Linette
  21. Donna Vekic
  22. Sorana Cirstea
  23. Anastasia Potapova
  24. Anhelina Kalinina
  25. Elise Mertens
  26. Jasmine Paolini
  27. Emma Navarro
  28. Lesia Tsurenko
  29. Lin Zhu
  30. Xinyu Wang
  31. Marie Bouzkova
  32. Leylah Fernandez

