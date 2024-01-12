Men's and women's singles prize money will be equal once again in 2024, and players who exit their respective tournaments in the early stages will receive a higher proportional rise compared to 2023.

A first-round exit will earn players $120,000 AUD (£63k) – a 13% rise year-on-year – with similar increases for those who are eliminated prior to the quarter-finals.

Players will generally compete for glory and ranking points above all, but a healthy payday sounds like a solid way to kick-start the new year.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the confirmed Australian Open prize money figures for the tournament in 2024.

Australian Open prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player.

Winner: $3.15m AUD (£1.7m)

Runner-up: $1.73m AUD (£910k)

Semi-finals: $990k AUD (£522k)

Quarter-finals: $600k AUD (£317k)

Round 4: $375k AUD (£198k)

Round 3: $255k AUD (£135k)

Round 2: $180k AUD (£95k)

Round 1: $120k AUD (£63k)

Q3: $65k AUD (£34k)

Q2: $44k AUD (£23k)

Q1: $31k AUD (£16k)

Australian Open prize money 2024 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

Winners: $730k AUD (£391k)

Runners-up: $400k AUD (£214k)

Semi-finals: $228k AUD (£122k)

Quarter-finals: $128k AUD (£69k)

Round 3: $75k AUD (£40k)

Round 2: $53k AUD (£28k)

Round 1: $36k AUD (£19k)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.