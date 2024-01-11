Raducanu missed the majority of the 2023 season through injury and, as a result, has fallen out of the top 100 in the WTA Rankings. She starts the tournament at No.299 in the world.

The Brit looked set to play in the qualifying tournament but several withdrawals saw her move up into the main draw via her protected ranking.

British fans will be desperate to see Raducanu come through her opening match unscathed at the very least, as she seeks to piece her career back together.

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to Emma Raducanu's matches at the Australian Open 2024.

When does Emma Raducanu play next at the Australian Open 2024?

Emma Raducanu's next match is against Shelby Rogers in the first round of the Australian Open 2024.

They will face each other on Sunday 14th January 2024 at approximately TBC UK time.

Emma Raducanu results (Australian Open 2024)

First Round – time TBC, Sunday 14th January

Emma Raducanu (GBR) v Shelby Rogers (USA)

