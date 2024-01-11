Murray is unseeded in 2024 but has discovered his route to the final with some big names standing in his path.

The 36-year-old has a bittersweet relationship with Melbourne. He has reached the Australian Open final on five occasions but lost each of them – four at the hands of Novak Djokovic.

We will keep you posted about when you can expect to see Murray in the tournament this week, as well as his results when they come in.

RadioTimes.com brings you a complete guide to Andy Murray's matches at the Australian Open 2024.

When does Andy Murray play next at the Australian Open 2024?

Andy Murray's next match is against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round of the Australian Open 2024.

They will face each other on Sunday 14th January 2024 at approximately TBC UK time.

Andy Murray results (Australian Open 2024)

All UK time.

First Round – time TBC, Sunday 14th January

Andy Murray (GBR) v [30] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

