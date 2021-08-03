Which sports are in the Olympic heptathlon?

The heptathlon will attract plenty of British interest with Katarina Johnson-Thompson gearing up to go for gold in the fascinating multi-sport event.

KJT recorded her finest achievement to date as she won the heptathlon at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, now she will be determined to go full steam ahead and challenge for top honours at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Unlike the modern pentathlon and triathlon, the heptathlon and decathlon are both listed under the Olympics athletics schedule due to their track and field nature.

Heptathlon puts athletes to the test across multiple disciplines testing a whole range of their skills and talents to determine the gold medal champion.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with everything you need to know about heptathlon on the Olympic Games 2020 schedule in Tokyo, taking place in the summer of 2021.

How many sports are in Olympic heptathlon?

The Olympic heptathlon is made up of seven events that test the range of an athlete’s skills, from throwing to jumping to running and more.

Traditionally, the US has dominated the heptathlon with Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s stunning score at the 1988 Olympics enough to set the world record. The 33-year-old record is unlikely to fall any time soon.

What events are in Olympic heptathlon?

The following seven events all feature in the Olympic heptathlon to be fought over by a host of elite sportswomen including Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

100m hurdles

200m

800m

High jump

Long jump

Shot put

Javelin throw

The fascinating aspect of the heptathlon, aside from the simple fact there are seven events to enjoy, is that each competitor has a different speciality.

KJT boasts the British national record for high jump and has won gold medals in long jump events during her formative years, while other athletes may favour throwing contests or sprints.

It all adds up to a terrific spectacle and British fans will be determined to see Johnson-Thompson atop the podium by the end of the event.

When is the Olympic heptathlon?

The heptathlon begins at 1am (UK time) on Wednesday 4th August 2021 and will wrap up on Thursday 5th August 2021.

We’ve got the full schedule below:

Wednesday 4th August 2021

From 1:35am – 100m hurdles

From 2:35am – High jump

From 11:05am – Shot put

From 12:30pm – 200m

Thursday 5th August 2021

From 1:40am – Long jump

From 4:30am – Javelin throw

From 1:20pm – 800m

