How to watch NHL in the UK

NHL is considered the professional ice hockey league in the world, more so than the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League (or EIHL), which is probably because there’s more demand for it across the pond. This is unfortunate for our UK supporters. However, for those of you on this side of the Atlantic who would like to watch American and Canadian teams battle it out for The Stanley Cup, we’ve got you covered until Monday.

The National Hockey League, or NHL for those of you in the know, is a professional ice hockey league in North America, devised of 32 teams — 25 in North America and seven in Canada.

Colorado and St Louis will be going head to head this evening on Friday 27th May. Tomorrow (Saturday 28th May) will see Carolina and NY Rangers face-off, it’s back to St Louis and Colorado on Sunday, and NY Rangers versus Carolina again on Monday. Then, you’ll have your champion.

Here’s how you can watch The National Hockey League from the comfort of your own home.

Watch NHL on Premier Sports for £14.99 a month on Amazon Prime Video

Where to watch NHL in the UK

National Hockey League Bruce Bennett

The best way to watch The National Hockey League here in the UK is through Premier Sports.

Premier Sports is available on multiple different services, for example, Sky TV, Virgin Media, NOW TV and Netgem TV. It’s also available on Amazon Prime Video as an add-on to your subscription, which is possibly one of the simplest ways of watching NHL.

On top of your existing Amazon Prime Video subscription, which is £7.99 per month, you can add Premier Sports for an extra £14.99 a month.

However, Amazon Prime Video does offer a 30-day free trial so you can try it out first before you commit.

