The reigning world champion has triumphed in his last two races and boasts four wins in six outings this season to open up a 39-point cushion over Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez.

The Spanish Grand Prix goes ahead full throttle this weekend with Max Verstappen building up a head of steam at the top of the standings.

Pérez finished 16th in the Monaco Grand Prix, following his first truly dismal weekend in an otherwise excellent campaign from the Mexican driver.

Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso capitalised on Pérez's absence from the top of the pack and finished second in Monte Carlo as he continues to punch in remarkably consistent displays.

Alonso will be greeted like a king upon his return to Spain, while Ferrari ace Carlos Sainz will hope to put in a sizzling display on home soil.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

The Spanish Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 4th June 2023.

Check out our F1 calendar 2023 – link above – for the full list of races throughout the season.

Spanish Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Spanish Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 2nd June

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 3rd June

From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 3rd June

From 2pm on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

Spanish Grand Prix race time

Sunday 4th June

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix on TV

The Spanish Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 4th June.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Spanish Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.