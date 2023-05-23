Last weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was called off due to extreme weather conditions and subsequent flooding in the northern Italian region.

The Monaco Grand Prix will go ahead this weekend to ignite a European double header following a stop-start beginning to the Formula 1 season.

Drivers will have enjoyed some extra rest ahead of this one, but they will be desperate to get back in the cockpit for a race around streets many stars call their home.

Red Bull ace Max Verstappen triumphed last time out in Miami and will be determined to establish another commanding lead over teammate Sergio Perez, who has performed admirably in 2023 so far.

Ferrari and Mercedes will be desperate to close the gap to the top, but face stern opposition from Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso, whose consistency has proven immensely valuable this term.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Monaco Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

The Monaco Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

The race begins at 2pm, a traditional post-lunchtime slot for British fans.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix on TV

The Monaco Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 28th May.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Monaco Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Monaco Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 26th May

From 12pm on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 27th May

From 11:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Qualifying – 3pm

Sunday 28th May

From 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

