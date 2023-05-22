Sure, it may not lend itself to the most thrilling races on the whole, but the sight of ever-expanding Formula 1 cars attempting to blaze through the streets of Monte Carlo will never grow too old.

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the highlights of the motor sport calendar.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen triumphed on this circuit for the first time in 2021 but was unable to prevent Sergio Perez from doing the same in Monaco last year.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will both be determined to improve their displays in Monaco following an underwhelming start to the new season.

Monaco-born Leclerc will be particularly motivated to succeed on home soil having failed to finish the race in his first three attempts before a team strategy error in 2022 ended his hopes of victory.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and storylines to watch ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix 2023 preview

1. The Charles Leclerc Monaco Curse

We've mentioned it already, but more than a few eyes will be set on Charles Leclerc as he makes a bid to enjoy an incident-free Monaco Grand Prix.

His woes on home tarmac started way back in F2 where he led the race from pole in 2017 before becoming the unfortunate victim of two ill-timed safety cars and a race-ending suspension issue.

In F1, Leclerc retired from the 2018 edition following a brake failure and crash. In 2019 he struck a wall in Lap 11 and retired. In 2021 (the 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID), he crashed in qualifying and a damaged gearbox prevented him from starting the Grand Prix. In 2022, the strategy call ended his hopes.

To top it all off, last year he crashed a vintage 1974 Niki Lauda Ferrari – worth over £1 million – during a demonstration event in Monaco last year. We've never wanted anyone to enjoy a more chilled Sunday drive than Charles this weekend.

2. Qualifying is key

At the risk of sounding like Will Buxton in any given episode of Drive to Survive, qualifying is critical – more critical than any other race of the season.

Monaco is a tight, twisty circuit with merciless walls and a reluctance to allow easy overtakes. It's not impossible to move up through the pack in Monte Carlo, but overtakes are far more scarce here than anywhere else.

That means finishing on pole is of maximum importance in this one. If you traditionally only tune in for the race, you may want to add qualifying to your Bank Holiday weekend sports-a-thon.

3. Red Bull duel

The titles are trending one way and one way only: all roads lead to Red Bull dominance in 2023.

Two-time and defending world champion Verstappen obviously has the edge in this duel, but Perez has started the season much closer to his teammate.

His racing has been mostly impeccable and he is very much in contention to win every time, including this weekend. Verstappen will be determined to open up a wider gap at the top, but Perez knows Max can't do anything about a strong qualifying performance.

Monaco Grand Prix 2023 prediction

Verstappen will enter every race as favourite, but this is not the time to rule out Perez. The Mexican star has excelled on street circuits this season and has proven he has the maturity to execute plans, gain leads and, ultimately, win races.

Perez knows how to coax the Red Bull into life out of the corners, of which Monaco boasts plenty, and he has the experience to fend off Verstappen should he qualify on pole. Verstappen remains the top driver on the circuit, but Perez has a real chance of back-to-back wins in Monte Carlo.

RadioTimes.com Monaco GP predicted winner: Sergio Perez

