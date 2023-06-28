The two-time reigning world champion has won six of eight races in 2023, and finished second in the other two outings, to cement his dominance over the grid.

It's all drifting Max Verstappen's way as we enter a European leg of the calendar with the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

The season is very much headed one way - into the arms of Verstappen - but there's still plenty going on behind him, with a lot to play for.

Sergio Perez is struggling for form, while Fernando Alonso continues to punch in remarkably consistent, assured displays to keep in touch at the top.

Mercedes have shown positive signs in recent weeks with various upgrades to their car expected for the British Grand Prix, but can anyone pull together enough quality to dislodge Verstappen from P1?

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and storylines to watch ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix 2023.

Austrian Grand Prix 2023 preview

1. Sprint (and the Shootout)

The Sprint is back, and it's bringing the Shootout with it once again. The new format means just one practice session across the weekend, which could throw a few teams off as they seek the right set-ups for their cars.

Friday will see teams in qualifying mode for the Grand Prix on Sunday, with the Sprint and Shootout to be self-contained on Saturday.

2. Mid-season reshuffle

Teams shuffled their packs for Canada with fresh upgrades for Aston Martin, while Ferrari and Mercedes showed good pace to put a bit of relative pressure on Red Bull by 2023 standards.

It's a tall order to suggest anyone can definitively challenge Verstappen in Austria, but it's encouraging to see the chasing pack trying new things in their quest to stir up entertainment behind him.

3. Williams aiming to build

Alex Albon raced the bolts out of his Williams in Canada, following an overhaul to his car ahead of the race. He was rewarded with seventh place and a healthy portion of points.

He will be determined to ensure his previous performance was not a one-off, and will instead hope to use it as a platform to build on with more top-10 finishes in his sights.

Austrian Grand Prix 2023 prediction

It's becoming increasingly difficult to even take a swing at a wildcard winner this season, especially on a track where Verstappen has claimed three victories in five seasons. Alonso will be lurking, but Verstappen is on course to win four in a row.

RadioTimes.com Austrian GP predicted winner: Max Verstappen

