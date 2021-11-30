What channel is Wolves v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves seem to have appeared from nowhere in the upper echelons of the table ahead of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video this week.

Bruno Lage’s men enjoyed a strong five-week period around October as they launched into the top six on the back of solid results against teams below them.

The picture could be even brighter had they not fallen to a lacklustre defeat to Crystal Palace and goalless draw against Norwich.

Burnley are next to face Wolves and they’re enjoying their own mini resurgence albeit at the opposite end of the table. Sean Dyche’s men saw their weekend game against Tottenham postponed due to snow and will be eager to get out there against Wolves.

The Clarets are undefeated in four with three draws in that time, showing marked improvements at the back and plenty of promise going forward in the shape of Maxwel Cornet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Burnley?

Wolves v Burnley will take place on Wednesday 1st December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Burnley will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

How to live stream Wolves v Burnley online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus as well as some Premier League matches in December.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Wolves v Burnley on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Wolves v Burnley team news

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang

Burnley predicted XI: Pope; Lowton, Collins, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Cornet

Wolves v Burnley odds

Our prediction: Wolves v Burnley

Wolves fans entered the unknown when Lage was appointed to his first job in British football this summer, but he is progressively allaying any early doubts.

Fans grew frustrated with cautious draws under Nuno Espirito Santo’s stewardship, but they have the exact opposite under Lage, with just two draws in the opening 13 games.

Sure, they’ve dropped points against teams they’d hope to get something from, but Wolves are picking up victories in the right places. However, Burnley are tightening up and come into this one fresher having enjoyed the weekend off.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-1 Burnley (13/2 at bet365)

