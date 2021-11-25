Premier League on Amazon Prime Video: Presenters, pundits and commentators
Amazon Prime Video have confirmed their full line-up of presenters, pundits and commentators ahead of their Premier League coverage in 2021
Published:
Amazon Prime Video have confirmed their full list of presenters, pundits, touchline reporters and commentators ahead of their two rounds of Premier League fixtures live on the streaming platform.
A bumper line-up of 60 talents has been confirmed to be featuring in some shape or form throughout Amazon’s upcoming festive feast of football.
Gabby Logan and Simon Thomas are among the faces of the broadcasts with pundits including Alan Shearer, Patrice Evra, Thierry Henry to be live in studios across the land.
Ally McCoist was a big hit with fans last Christmas and he returns to the coverage on co-commentary duty alongside Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion and Peter Drury across several games.
That trio of iconic voices will form a small slice of the commentary team gearing up for the games to come with a huge array of names coming to screens very soon.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of Amazon Prime Video presenters, pundits and commentators heading your way in 2021.
Amazon Prime Video presenters
Gabby Logan and Simon Thomas will be the key presenters of the line-up with two games each per round of Amazon Prime Video fixtures, while each of the other presenters will bring one live game per round.
- Angus Scott
- Darrell Currie
- Gabby Logan
- Jim Rosenthal
- Kelly Somers
- Markus Buckland
- Simon Thomas
Amazon Prime Video pundits
The presenters will be joined by a huge range of expert voices in the studio, as co-commentators, ranging from Champions League winners to cult heroes.
We’ve also included touchline reporters in the experts section.
- Adam Hunt
- Andy Townsend (co-comms)
- Alan Shearer (co-comms)
- Ally McCoist (co-comms)
- Casey Stoney
- Chris Ford
- Clinton Morrison
- Craig Burley (co-comms)
- Emma Hayes
- Eni Aluko
- Francis Benali
- Gabriel Clarke
- Gianfranco Zola
- Glenn Hoddle (co-comms)
- Gus Poyet
- James Collins
- Jenny Drummond
- Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
- Jo Ankier
- John Barnes
- Jonathan Josepeh
- Karthi Gnanasegaram
- Katie Shanahan
- Lee Dixon
- Leon Osman
- Les Ferdinand
- Lucy Ward (co-comms)
- Mark Clattenburg
- Matt Holland
- Matt Upson (co-comms)
- Michael Brown
- Michael Owen
- Nedum Onuoha
- Neil Lennon
- Nigel De Jong
- Owen Hargreaves (co-comms)
- Patrice Evra
- Pien Meulensteen
- Rob Green
- Roberto Martinez
- Steve McManaman
- Sue Smith (co-comms)
- Thierry Henry
- Vaishali Bhardwaj
Amazon Prime Video commentators
The men and women behind the microphone, the voices of our beautiful game, have been chosen for the games to come. Each will be paired with one of the co-commentators listed above. And yes, get ready for more Clive and Ally.
- Clive Tyldesley
- Connor McNamara
- Guy Mowbray
- Ian Darke
- Jim Proudfoot
- Jon Champion
- Peter Drury
- Robyn Cowan
- Steve Wilson
