Premier League on Amazon Prime Video: Presenters, pundits and commentators

Amazon Prime Video have confirmed their full list of presenters, pundits, touchline reporters and commentators ahead of their two rounds of Premier League fixtures live on the streaming platform.

A bumper line-up of 60 talents has been confirmed to be featuring in some shape or form throughout Amazon’s upcoming festive feast of football.

Gabby Logan and Simon Thomas are among the faces of the broadcasts with pundits including Alan Shearer, Patrice Evra, Thierry Henry to be live in studios across the land.

Ally McCoist was a big hit with fans last Christmas and he returns to the coverage on co-commentary duty alongside Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion and Peter Drury across several games.

That trio of iconic voices will form a small slice of the commentary team gearing up for the games to come with a huge array of names coming to screens very soon.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of Amazon Prime Video presenters, pundits and commentators heading your way in 2021.

Amazon Prime Video presenters

Gabby Logan and Simon Thomas will be the key presenters of the line-up with two games each per round of Amazon Prime Video fixtures, while each of the other presenters will bring one live game per round.

Angus Scott

Darrell Currie

Gabby Logan

Jim Rosenthal

Kelly Somers

Markus Buckland

Simon Thomas

Amazon Prime Video pundits

The presenters will be joined by a huge range of expert voices in the studio, as co-commentators, ranging from Champions League winners to cult heroes.

We’ve also included touchline reporters in the experts section.

Adam Hunt

Andy Townsend (co-comms)

Alan Shearer (co-comms)

Ally McCoist (co-comms)

Casey Stoney

Chris Ford

Clinton Morrison

Craig Burley (co-comms)

Emma Hayes

Eni Aluko

Francis Benali

Gabriel Clarke

Gianfranco Zola

Glenn Hoddle (co-comms)

Gus Poyet

James Collins

Jenny Drummond

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Jo Ankier

John Barnes

Jonathan Josepeh

Karthi Gnanasegaram

Katie Shanahan

Lee Dixon

Leon Osman

Les Ferdinand

Lucy Ward (co-comms)

Mark Clattenburg

Matt Holland

Matt Upson (co-comms)

Michael Brown

Michael Owen

Nedum Onuoha

Neil Lennon

Nigel De Jong

Owen Hargreaves (co-comms)

Patrice Evra

Pien Meulensteen

Rob Green

Roberto Martinez

Steve McManaman

Sue Smith (co-comms)

Thierry Henry

Vaishali Bhardwaj

Amazon Prime Video commentators

The men and women behind the microphone, the voices of our beautiful game, have been chosen for the games to come. Each will be paired with one of the co-commentators listed above. And yes, get ready for more Clive and Ally.

Clive Tyldesley

Connor McNamara

Guy Mowbray

Ian Darke

Jim Proudfoot

Jon Champion

Peter Drury

Robyn Cowan

Steve Wilson

