Rooney documentary: release date, trailer and news about Amazon Prime Video doc

“Remember the name, Wayne Rooney!” Since those immortal words crashed out of Clive Tyldesley’s mouth, the nation and the football-mad corners of the world have obeyed diligently. Now Amazon Prime Video are gearing up to lift the lid on an extraordinary life.

Rooney is a brand new Amazon Prime Video exclusive documentary that will help fans across the globe re-live the highs and lows of a sporting icon.

The 35-year-old is currently earning plaudits for his admirable performance as manager of troubled Derby County but Everton and Manchester United fans will always claim him as one of their own.

England’s all-time record goalscorer is interviewed in the documentary, as he walks the world through his remarkable life and career.

More details about the documentary will be revealed in the coming weeks and months, but for now RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything there is to know about Rooney, coming soon to Amazon Prime Video, including release date and trailer.

Rooney release date

Rooney will be released on Amazon Prime Video in early 2022.

Next spring marks 19 years since he announced himself on the Premier League stage with a stunning strike for Everton against Arsenal as a 16-year-old prodigy.

We’ll keep you posted with any news of a release date as and when it’s confirmed.

What is included in the Rooney documentary?

“Hear my story in my words.” That’s the promise from Mr Wayne Rooney himself, which he posted on his Twitter account after the documentary was announced on 13th October.

According to Amazon Prime Video: “The film features previously unseen archive footage of Rooney’s childhood, looking at his relationship with his family, his Sunday League days with Coppelhouse Boys and his first moments in an Everton shirt. The context provides a profound insight into the events that shaped Wayne Rooney into the footballing icon he is today.”

Rooney trailer

A lengthy trailer accompanied the launch to whet the appetite of England, Manchester United, Everton and Derby fans, as well as pretty much every neutral football supporter around the world.

The documentary will follow Rooney’s life and career – both on and off the field – covering the glorious rise of the teenage sensation from Everton youngster to Manchester United legend to England’s all-time top goalscorer.

While the documentary will celebrate his amazing career, it won’t gloss over high-profile off-field incidents according to the official trailer. Wife Coleen Rooney and his family will also feature in the film, which is set to re-live the life and times of a footballer who inspired a generation.

Official Trailer: 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲



