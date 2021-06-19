What channel is Ukraine v Austria Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Austria have already made history at the Euros with their 3-1 win over North Macedonia – their first ever victory at a European Championship – but they will need a good result here against Ukraine to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Advertisement

Group C is finely poised with these two teams both level on three points each. Both have defeated North Macedonia, both have lost to the Netherlands.

Ukraine showed great fight in their opener against the Netherlands to come back from two goals down but ultimately fell to a 3-2 defeat.

A draw may suit both sides well with the four best third-place finishers across the tournament set to qualify, and four points will almost certainly prove enough to advance.

There’s plenty of Euro 2020 fixtures still to come with the knockout stages now looming and the last 16 taking shape.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ukraine v Austria on TV and online.

Follow us on Twitter: @RadioTimesSport

When is Ukraine v Austria on TV?

Ukraine v Austria will take place on Monday 21st June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Ukraine v Austria will kick off at 5pm.

The final round of group stage games will kick off simultaneously within group in either the 5pm or 8pm UK time slots.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Ukraine v Austria on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV4 from 4:15pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Ukraine v Austria online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Ukraine v Austria team news

Ukraine: Ukraine were without winger Oleksandr Zubkov for the match against North Macedonia after he suffered a foot injury in the opening defeat by the Netherlands.

Goalscorers Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk should both start, as should Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Austria: The Austrians head into this one knowing that a draw would likely see them through, meaning they’re unlikely to rock the boat greatly with their line-up.

David Alaba could start further up the field to make the most of his talent, while Marco Arnautovic is back from a one-match suspension for “insulting another player” during his goal celebration against North Macedonia.

Ukraine v Austria odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ukraine (5/2) Draw (Evens) Austria (11/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Ukraine v Austria

Austria have shown enough attacking threat in their opening two matches to leave Ukraine’s defence worried.

Arnautovic will return following his one match suspension, and you have to fancy him bouncing back with a goal or two here.

Ukraine will need another moment of quality from Andriy Yarmolenko if they are to trouble Austria.

Our prediction: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (7/1 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.