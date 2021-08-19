What channel is Southampton v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United were the standout team of the 2021/22 Premier League opening weekend and will be aiming to build an early head of steam.

Advertisement

The Red Devils punished fierce rivals Leeds 5-1 as a Bruno Fernandes hat-trick dealt the main damage and Paul Pogba pulled the strings with four assists.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be delighted by his team’s first display of the season and will be determined to compete in a season-long title race.

Southampton are next in United’s sights. The Saints march into this one in disarray following the late transfer departures of Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard.

New boy Adam Armstrong opened the scoring against Everton but Ralph Hassenhuttl’s men collapsed in the second half and conceded three times.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Man Utd on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Southampton v Man Utd on TV?

Southampton v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 22nd August 2021.

Check out our Premier League TV schedule and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Man Utd will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Arsenal v Chelsea at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Southampton v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Southampton v Man Utd team news

Southampton predicted XI: TBC

Man Utd predicted XI: TBC

Southampton v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (19/4) Draw (3/1) Man Utd (4/7)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Southampton v Man Utd

Southampton have a track record of capitulations in the Premier League having conceded nine goals on two separate occasions under Hassenhuttl.

That stat may have become a cliche for commentators and writers across the land, but it does underline an issue that keeps coming back to haunt the Saints. They lack steel.

United will head to St Mary’s smelling blood, knowing they could roll up and dominate. Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood could be joined by Sancho, and that spells doom for Southampton.

Our prediction: Southampton 0-3 Man Utd (12/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.