What channel is Southampton v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

How many times are we going to hear it during commentary? Once, twice, nine times? Southampton face bogey team Leicester in the upcoming round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video and there’ll be no escaping their famous clash from 2019.

The last time Southampton fans were present in the stadium to see Leicester at St Mary’s, Brendan Rodgers’ side recorded a 9-0 victory over Ralph Hassenhuttl’s men in 2019. (Sorry to mention it.)

Southampton troubles against the Foxes aren’t new though. They have only won three of their last 15 games in all competitions against Leicester, a run stretching back to 2015.

Leicester need to extend that run if they are to shift the spotlight away from them this season. Rodgers has come under fire from fans with the Foxes sitting down in 10th.

Without the weekend’s win against Watford, Leicester would currently sit in 14th, a far cry from their Champions League ambitions prior to the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Leicester?

Southampton v Leicester will take place on Wednesday 1st December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Leicester will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

How to live stream Southampton v Leicester online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus as well as some Premier League matches in December.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Southampton v Leicester on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Southampton v Leicester team news

Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy; Livramento, Lyanco, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Tella, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Armstrong, Broja

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Soumare; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Southampton v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Southampton v Leicester

Southampton were hammered by Liverpool last time out, but the defeat against Norwich before that will cause far more concern.

Hassenhuttl boasts a strong reputation but, in reality, has delivered very little success for Southampton. The Saints go plodding on in a meandering circle, seemingly just waiting for three better sides to win a couple of games and claw their way above them.

It may sound harsh on Southampton given that they’re not in the relegation zone (yet), but how long can the mediocrity last? Leicester should find a way through here.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-2 Leicester (11/1 at bet365)

