What channel is Scotland v Moldova World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Scotland v Moldova in a World Cup 2022 qualifier this week, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
Published:
Scotland are in action during the next batch of World Cup qualifiers on TV and will hope to rebuild momentum when they face Moldova tonight.
The Scots were defeated 2-0 by the rising force of Denmark earlier in the week. They were comfortably beaten, but given the COVID-struck nature of their squad it wasn’t a shameful result.
Steve Clarke knows that the Moldova clash is a crucial one given the competitive nature of Group F.
Israel and Austria both triumphed over group minnows Faroe Islands and Moldova last time out, meaning they both jumped two points ahead of Scotland.
That pair play each other tonight, meaning Scotland would jump ahead of at least one of them with a victory to keep the pressure ramped up.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Moldova on TV and online.
When is Scotland v Moldova on TV?
Scotland v Moldova will take place on Saturday 4th September 2021.
What time is kick-off?
Scotland v Moldova will kick off at 7:45pm.
What TV channel is Scotland v Moldova on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:15pm.
You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
How to live stream Scotland v Moldova online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Scotland v Moldova team news
Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; Cooper, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McGregor, Gilmour, Turnbull, Robertson; Dykes, Adams
Moldova predicted XI: Avram; Jardan, Armas, Posmac, Reabciuk; Dros, Ionita; Platica, Ginsari, Spataru; Ghecev
Scotland v Moldova odds
Our prediction: Scotland v Moldova
The fact that Moldova weigh in as 25/1 underdogs to win this match should say it all. Clarke will be determined not only to win here, but to win well.
This is an ideal chance for Scotland to boost their goal difference in what is likely to be an incredibly congested group beyond the leaders Denmark.
A depleted squad won’t bridge the gulf in quality between the sides, but will Scotland make that count?
Our prediction: Scotland 3-0 Moldova (5/1 at bet365).
