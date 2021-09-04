What channel is Scotland v Moldova World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland are in action during the next batch of World Cup qualifiers on TV and will hope to rebuild momentum when they face Moldova tonight.

Advertisement

The Scots were defeated 2-0 by the rising force of Denmark earlier in the week. They were comfortably beaten, but given the COVID-struck nature of their squad it wasn’t a shameful result.

Steve Clarke knows that the Moldova clash is a crucial one given the competitive nature of Group F.

Israel and Austria both triumphed over group minnows Faroe Islands and Moldova last time out, meaning they both jumped two points ahead of Scotland.

That pair play each other tonight, meaning Scotland would jump ahead of at least one of them with a victory to keep the pressure ramped up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Moldova on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Scotland v Moldova on TV?

Scotland v Moldova will take place on Saturday 4th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Scotland v Moldova will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Scotland v Moldova on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:15pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Scotland v Moldova online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Scotland v Moldova team news

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; Cooper, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, McGregor, Gilmour, Turnbull, Robertson; Dykes, Adams

Moldova predicted XI: Avram; Jardan, Armas, Posmac, Reabciuk; Dros, Ionita; Platica, Ginsari, Spataru; Ghecev

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Scotland v Moldova odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Scotland (2/11) Draw (19/4) Moldova (25/1).*

For all the latest World Cup qualifier odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Scotland v Moldova

The fact that Moldova weigh in as 25/1 underdogs to win this match should say it all. Clarke will be determined not only to win here, but to win well.

This is an ideal chance for Scotland to boost their goal difference in what is likely to be an incredibly congested group beyond the leaders Denmark.

A depleted squad won’t bridge the gulf in quality between the sides, but will Scotland make that count?

Our prediction: Scotland 3-0 Moldova (5/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.